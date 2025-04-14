Dutch forces ordered to be ready urgently for rapid deployment

Over 76,000 Dutch defence employees received an ‘Order of the Day’ (Dagorder) last week, which outlined the military’s newest goal — to be ready for deployment faster.

The order was written by the Netherlands’ highest military officer, Onno Eichelsheim, and is meant to “emphasise urgency once again”, reports the NOS.

Civilians will notice a change, with more uniforms and military transport in the streets.

Preparing for action

Busy weeks are ahead for Dutch soldiers, with urgent calls for educating and training all units to the required level to be a priority.

Soldiers must “examine their personal readiness”, for example, checking if their vaccinations are in order, and what shape their basic skills are in.

Purchasing drones, weapons, combat clothing and comms equipment is also picking up speed.

Eichelsheim recognises that faster deployment is a challenge, but believes the times call for it. ⏳

Why the acceleration?

The order mostly responds to Russian aggression in Ukraine, aimed at deterring Russia and ensuring the Netherlands stays on alert.

Eichelsheim explains, “nothing has changed drastically” regarding the Russian threat, “but I have seen that we can accelerate.”

He outlines two possible scenarios for the Dutch army. First, if a ceasefire is reached between Russia and Ukraine, the Netherlands must be ready to help facilitate peace.

The second, much gloomier scenario, would include an “operational plan” in case NATO territory is threatened — the concern here is mostly for the Baltic states.

