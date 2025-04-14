Starting today, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management have announced a new 130km/h daytime speed limit on certain Dutch roads.

While there are currently only three highways with the new limit in place, there are plans to expand across the country in the coming months.

Which roads?

Some Dutch cities might be reducing speed limits, but now 117 kilometres of Dutch highway are doing the opposite. 👇

Here’s where you can legally speed up to 130km/h all day long:

A7-Afsluitdijk, between Stevinsluizen and Lorentzsluizen,

A7, between the Winschoten junction and German border,

A6, between Lelystad-Noord and the Ketelbrug.

Preparations are underway to include the A37, between the Holsloot junction and Zwartemeer junction, before the summer.

Fast and flexible

According to the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Barry Madlener, this change reflects how dependent people and businesses are on cars for getting around.

“This offers flexibility, speed and comfort,” says Madlener. He also emphasises that “you do not have to drive 130, you are also allowed to drive 100 in the right lane.”

Translation: On 3 stretches of highway, the maximum speed during the day has been increased to 130k/h! It is the first step, but keep up the momentum: we are continuing to work on the introduction of 130km/h.

What about the environment?

The gradual speed build-up is intentional as the government makes considerations for noise and nitrogen emissions.

They want to gather more research on the environmental impact of the increase before expanding to other highways in the country.

For now, no additional noise or air pollution measures are required on the selected sections.

The cabinet stresses the importance of prioritising drivers and their mobility, without losing sight of the subsequent negative impacts.

Image: Michiel1972/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0