Dutch art exhibition removed after town hall criticises breasts

NewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
front-facade-of-purmerend-town-hall
Image: Depositphotos [EDITORIAL USE ONLY] https://depositphotos.com/612384102/stock-photo-front-facade-stairs-historic-town.html

A Dutch artist decided to remove his art exhibition from Purmerend’s town hall last Friday, following public criticism due to (shock and horror!) breasts in some of his artwork.

The municipality initially only wanted to remove some of the offending artworks, reports RTL Nieuws, but the artist decided to take them all down in protest.

Keep “abreast” of the issue

Jeroen Hermkens, an Utrecht-based artist, created 14 lithographs and four drawings depicting breasts.

These were for an art exhibition titled “proud women from Beemster”, to celebrate a municipal merger between the towns of Beemster and Purmerend. On display since November 7, Hermkens’ pieces were to hang in the town hall till December 10.

However, the breasts on display apparently ruffled more than a few feathers, with visitors to the town hall finding the drawings and lithographs offensive.

Has political correctness gone too far?

Hermkens’ answer to RTL Nieuws was a definitive yes.

The artworks had already been on display earlier this year, at a special exhibition called “Ode aan de Beemstervrouw” (Ode to the Beemster woman), with no ensuing hysterics.

The artist also noted that the municipality’s decisions about which artworks to remove were arbitrary.

As such, he decided to remove all of his art pieces himself, rather than have them removed for him.

What do you think of the removal of these drawings and lithographs? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch supporter kicked out of Qatar stadium over “OneLove” armband
Next article
This Dutch political party wants to ban smartphones in primary and secondary schools
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch political party wants to ban smartphones in primary and secondary schools

The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), a Dutch political party, proposes to ban mobile phones in schools.  “Young people grow up thinking...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

This Dutch political party wants to ban smartphones in primary and secondary schools

Mihály Droppa - 0
The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), a Dutch political party, proposes to ban mobile phones in schools.  “Young people grow up thinking they can multitask, but...

Dutch supporter kicked out of Qatar stadium over “OneLove” armband

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Dutch football fan nicknamed "tit man" got kicked out of the stadium this Monday. The reason? His "OneLove" armband, which is designed to...

13 intriguing things to do in Kinderdijk in 2022

Heather Slevin - 0
Kinderdijk is a small village in the South of the Netherlands. A recognised UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, there are so many things...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X