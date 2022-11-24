Dutch supporter kicked out of Qatar stadium over “OneLove” armband

The Dutch football fan nicknamed “tit man” got kicked out of the stadium this Monday. The reason? His “OneLove” armband, which is designed to focus on inclusion and anti-discrimination in this year’s World Cup.

The man was also deprived of his large, inflatable breasts — his signature prop giving him the creative nickname.

“Not allowed”

The supporter was partying on the grounds of the arena where the Netherlands had just played against Senegal, in Monday’s match.

The man was then stopped by a police officer, ordering him to take the OneLove band off, according to Hart van Nederland. The OneLove band is a symbol used during this year’s edition of the World cup to protest Qatar’s discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

According to “the tit man”, the officer simply stated the band was “not allowed”, without elaborating on the reasons why.

Het enige dat ik hier niet aan snap is



Waarom nodig je als Qatar zijnde de Tietenman uit als hij niet de Tietenman mag zijn



Dat is zijn hele ding? — Domme Kameraden (@DommeKameraden) November 24, 2022 Translation: Bunch of clowns. Shame on the Netherlands for these types of figures, but fits perfectly with the Dutch national team. It’s the only thing I don’t understand. As Qatar, why do you invite the Titman if he can’t be the Titman? That’s his whole thing?

Relatively safe for supporters

The fan was ensured that the inflatable breasts were acceptable props for the game.

However, the supporter was ordered to remove the OneLove band, and the inflatable breasts, as being caused by the individual officer’s personal opinion.

He has otherwise described the conditions for fans of the world cup as “safe”.

Criticism rampant

The Qatari organisation of the world cup has received widespread criticism, based on the country’s human rights violations.

Same-sex relationships can result in prison sentences in Qatar, and players and supporters have marked their dismay by wearing the OneLove armbands during the World Cup.

Additionally, the living and working conditions of the thousands of migrant workers used to build the World Cup infrastructure have been described as nothing less than modern-day slavery.

