Dutch supporter kicked out of Qatar stadium over “OneLove” armband

Juni Moltubak
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/11095669/stock-photo-netherlands-fans-on-stadium-before.html

The Dutch football fan nicknamed “tit man” got kicked out of the stadium this Monday. The reason? His “OneLove” armband, which is designed to focus on inclusion and anti-discrimination in this year’s World Cup.

The man was also deprived of his large, inflatable breasts — his signature prop giving him the creative nickname.

“Not allowed”

The supporter was partying on the grounds of the arena where the Netherlands had just played against Senegal, in Monday’s match.

The man was then stopped by a police officer, ordering him to take the OneLove band off, according to Hart van Nederland. The OneLove band is a symbol used during this year’s edition of the World cup to protest Qatar’s discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

According to “the tit man”, the officer simply stated the band was “not allowed”, without elaborating on the reasons why.

Translation: Bunch of clowns. Shame on the Netherlands for these types of figures, but fits perfectly with the Dutch national team. It’s the only thing I don’t understand. As Qatar, why do you invite the Titman if he can’t be the Titman? That’s his whole thing?

Relatively safe for supporters

The fan was ensured that the inflatable breasts were acceptable props for the game.

However, the supporter was ordered to remove the OneLove band, and the inflatable breasts, as being caused by the individual officer’s personal opinion.

READ MORE | Dutch cabinet will go to Qatar for World Cup, and the king might too

He has otherwise described the conditions for fans of the world cup as “safe”.

Criticism rampant

The Qatari organisation of the world cup has received widespread criticism, based on the country’s human rights violations.

READ MORE | Want to watch the World Cup on outdoor screens? Not in Amsterdam!

Same-sex relationships can result in prison sentences in Qatar, and players and supporters have marked their dismay by wearing the OneLove armbands during the World Cup.

Additionally, the living and working conditions of the thousands of migrant workers used to build the World Cup infrastructure have been described as nothing less than modern-day slavery.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

