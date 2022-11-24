This Dutch political party wants to ban smartphones in primary and secondary schools

The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), a Dutch political party, proposes to ban mobile phones in schools. 

“Young people grow up thinking they can multitask, but they simply can’t,” says Réne Peter, MP for CDA.

The party hopes that a ban would ensure more concentration among the students. They refer to an earlier study that confirmed that smartphones in the classroom lead to lower grades and can reduce language and reading skills, RTL Nieuws reports. 

Currently, every school can decide for themselves if they allow phones in the classrooms. 

This is an ongoing debate in several countries; Dutchies would not be the first to ban phones in schools. French students are not allowed to use their phones in their school building since 2018. 

Back to the middle ages? 

Several schools started to go on a more digital journey, especially after the pandemic. They are using mobiles in the classroom to share materials.

The CDA counts on their resistance, and they suggest using iPads instead. They say it’s a matter of getting used to it.

“Who knows, maybe children will talk to each other more during breaks.”, Peters says. 

Do you think it is a good solution ban ut phones from schools? Tell us in the comments! Tell us in the comments!

Dutch art exhibition removed after town hall criticises breasts
