B-List Dutch celebrities are starting to see sense following backlash over their “ikdoenietmeermee” videos and statements on social media. The anti-corona measures movement became a trending topic this week following multiple posts by Dutch celebs.

In the middle of all this drama was the Dutch singer Famke Louise, who wrote a controversial anti-corona measure statement on instagram this Monday. “The longer we live in corona time, the more I am convinced that the measures and all their consequences are worse than the ailment,” she wrote.

The caption was followed by the hashtag “ikdoenietmeermee” which roughly translates to “I don’t do this anymore” — referencing corona measures. This was especially controversial given the new surge in coronavirus cases.

“I do not support this message anymore.”

Following the backlash, multiple B-list celebrities have started to take back their support of the “ikdoenietmeermee” movement — including Famke.

The singer wrote that Monday was “not my best day” and she hopes to educate herself further on the virus. “I thought I could make a difference, but I now realize the seriousness of making unfounded statements. I’m looking for someone who specializes in pandemics to educate me, to talk about this situation and perhaps with me onstage.”

Famke is not alone in retracting her statement, with other small celebrities such as Bizzey, Tim Douwsma and Mental Theo also retracting their support for the hashtag.

Feature Image: DWDD/ Wikimedia Commons/ CC3.0