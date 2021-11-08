Thousands of people protest coronavirus measures in The Hague

Tens of thousands of people gathered yesterday at a demonstration in The Hague to protest the current coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.

The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the use of vaccination certificates and QR codes (corona passes), waving banners with messages such as “#KlaarmetRutte” (done with Rutte) and “Unvaccinated Lives Matter,” reports the NOS.

The organizers of the protest, Samen Voor Nederland (SVN), estimated that 50,000 to 100,000 participants were present. The police, however, said that there were about 20,000 people at the event. Social distancing who? 😓

The coronavirus protest took place on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Video: DutchReview/Supplied

Members of an extreme right-wing group called Voorpost also joined the protest, waving the controversial Prince’s flags — orange-white-blue flags which were used by the National Socialist Movement in the Netherlands.

Thankfully, the protest ended peacefully and no arrests were made by police. 🙏🏼

A similar protest against the coronavirus measures took place only a month ago in Amsterdam, attracting around 25,000 people.

What do you think about the coronavirus protests? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: andrewbalcombe@hotmail.com/Depositphotos