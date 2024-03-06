This Dutch battery start-up is about to open its first factory: Here’s why we’re excited about it

Now that’s positive innovation 😉💡

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Image: LeydenJar

LeydenJar, a Dutch manufacturer developing batteries that can store huge amounts of energy, has announced that it will open its first factory in Eindhoven

The young innovators shared plans to begin production in 2026, as they continue to create the world’s most energy-dense battery.

LeydenJar’s super-chargers might be small, but they’re extremely powerful! 👇

What does LeydenJar do?

LeydenJar started in solar technology, before a failing project proved more hopeful in the battery world. 

READ MORE | 7 innovative Dutch projects for a sustainable future

Now they are focused on their greater, greener vision: the “battery of the future” — a battery that holds twice the amount of energy and can be recharged in just 5 minutes. 

Better battery life means longer driving ranges, shorter charging times, and vastly increased functionality for all electrical goods. Fully charged phone in just a few minutes? Ja, please!

Speedy, superior AND sustainable

LeydenJar’s new Eindhoven home, the PlantOne factory, will produce enough power to fuel four million smartphones annually. So, how are they contributing to a greener future? 

Well, their flagship anodes (a part of the battery) are made of pure silicon (AKA one of the most useful elements to humankind) instead of conventional graphite-based batteries.

This means they can store up to 70% more energy. 🤯

READ MORE | 13 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Higher energy density and thinner designs are the key here — and a single charge lasts much longer.

Even better, the climate change impact of LeydenJar’s production is decreased by up to 85% when compared to regular batteries.

With its new Eindhoven factory, LeydenJar will continue its mission to reduce society’s greenhouse gas emissions, working towards the EU goal of being net zero by 2050. 🙌⚡

Do you currently own an electric or hybrid vehicle in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:LeydenJar
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

