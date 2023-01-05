These Dutchies just invented a device that will charge your phone in 5 minutes

Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
You may have heard rumours about the Dutch being pretty innovative. Well, here are some Dutchies who are once again proving them to be true!

A Dutch company has invented “the battery of the future” — and investors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) are all eyes. 👀

Created by LeydenJar, this battery can hold double the amount of energy, and be recharged within five minutes. 😱 

How does it work?

LeydenJar’s battery has a much higher capacity than the ones our devices are currently using. We’ll spare you the details, but here’s a simplified explanation of how it works:

In conventional batteries, the negative pole is made out of graphite, but LeydenJar has replaced this with pure silicon. This allows for a much higher energy density. 🔋

Good news for everyone

Hoera! This invention is handy-dandy, not only for smartphones, but for all gadgets that have batteries in them — even cars

It’s no surprise that LeydenJar has already signed a deal with BMW. 🚗 

When can I get one?!

While this all sounds helemaal top, there are some hurdles that LeydenJar still needs to overcome before their battery can hit the market.

Because silicon swells up enormously when charged, the battery as it currently exists wears out too quickly, leading it to break after a few 100 uses.

Considering that most people charge their phones and laptops every day, this is simply not enough. 💻

But fear not, LeydenJar is working hard to bring its invention into our devices — and the opening of their factory in Brabant in 2026 will be a biiiiig step in the right direction. 

What do you think of LeydenJar’s battery? Tell us in the comments below!

Dutch wages are increasing at a historical rate, and it’s simply not enough
