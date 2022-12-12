24 fascinating things to do in Eindhoven in 2022

From ancient treasures to modern charms, Eindhoven is not only the design capital of the Netherlands — but it’s packed with exciting things to do!

This city expertly walks the line between the cosiness of a small town and the bustling vibes of a metropolis. Eindhoven is industrious, innovative, and famous for its creative inventions in modern design and technology.

Located off the beaten track and in the south of Holland, there is a myriad of fascinating things to do in Eindhoven, from green parks to energetic hotspots — this is one Dutch city that is truly worth a visit!

1. Marvel at the brilliant architecture of St. Catherine’s Church

Striking yet elegant, this is an attraction that’s hard to miss in Eindhoven. Image: Depositphotos

There’s no denying that churches bring an aesthetic draw to each and every city. Well, a stunning addition to Eindhoven’s lively centre is St. Catherine’s Church! ⛪

Built in the mid-1800s, this Roman Catholic chapel is a true spectacle that combines light, orchestral music, and grandiose architecture in a unique three-act experience.

Even though the exterior of the church is striking, make sure you visit the inside as well, where dozens of classical, choral, and pop concerts occur every year.

💰 Price: You can tour the church for free. For concerts, the entrance fee is €12 for adults, €5 for students

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 4:30 PM, Monday to Saturday, 11 AM until 4:30 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Catharinaplein 1, 5611 DE Eindhoven

2. Step into the future of design at Evoluon

The architecture of this place is truly out of this world. Image: Unsplash

An iconic attraction and an essential stop in your Eindhoven journey, Evoluon is a science museum that any architectural brainiac will appreciate.

With its futuristic design resembling a UFO, this fantastic sight can be found in the Brainport region of Eindhoven — known as the breeding ground for technology and innovation.

Fun fact: Evoluon used to be the main office for the famous electronics company Philips — but later became a landmark that hosts tons of exhibitions, events, and conferences for you to attend.

💰 Price: Are you 18 or younger? Congrats! You don’t have to pay a thing. If you’re 19+, that’ll be €14.50

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 5 PM, Tuesday to Saturday, 12 PM to 5 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Noord Brabantlaan 1A, 5652 LA Eindhoven

3. Stuff your face with delicious food at Downtown Gourmet Market

A cosy atmosphere, energetic vibes, and some sweet juicy burgers; the Downtown Gourmet Market in Eindhoven is a paradise for any foodaholic. 🍔

This eclectic market has managed to gather 19 unique eateries from around the world, under one roof, and each gives you its own lil’ cultural twist on some top-quality cuisine to chow down.

READ MORE | Moving to Eindhoven: 9 things you need to know

With dynamic vibes and a trendy interior, you’ll find yourself in the company of diverse and free-spirited people, with a central location that allows you to be surrounded by the buzz of the city.

💰 Price: Expect to pay anywhere from €10 to €15 for a burger, a plate of pasta, or a pizza.

⏰ Opening hours: 12 PM until 12 AM, Thursday to Sunday, 12 PM to 11 PM, Tuesday and Wednesday

📍 Location: Smalle Haven 2-14, 5611 EJ Eindhoven

4. Explore the vibrant Strijp-S District

Walk amid creative murals and sculptures like this one at the Strijp-S. Image: FaceMePLS/ WikimediaCommons/ CC2.0

An industrial area where trendy meets cool, Strijp-S District is just another reason Eindhoven is hipster heaven.

It used to be a forbidden space loaded with old factory buildings from Philips — but has now been revamped into innovative restaurants, creative workplaces, and chic stores by the locals that live here.

READ MORE | How Dutch design became a pinnacle (and what to expect in the future)

With walls covered in beautiful art, and interesting sculptures found on many street corners, a quick jaunt through the neighbourhood will allow you to discover what all the hype is really about.

💰 Price: Entrance is free of charge (more money for shopping! 🛍️)

⏰ Opening hours: Stores and restaurants usually open from 9 AM until 5:30 PM, every day

📍 Location: Strijp-S District, Eindhoven

5. Get hooked by enthralling art at MU Hybrid Art House

Image: Max Kneefel/MU Hybrid Art House (Supplied)

While you’re out exploring the Strijp-S district, make sure to visit the MU Hybrid Art House — a contemporary gallery that goes beyond boundaries by showing the future of art.

Together with young artists from across the world, this place is filled with one-of-a-kind sculptures and other pieces of work that’ll make your jaw drop as soon as you step through their doors.

MU Hybrid Art House transforms five to six times a year, so if this is your second time visiting, rest assured that there’ll be brand-new art pieces for you to feast your eyes upon!

💰 Price: €5 for a regular ticket, €3.50 for students, and free for those aged 18 or younger.

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 6 PM, Monday to Friday, 12 PM until 6 PM, Saturday, 1 PM until 5 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Torenallee 40-06, 5617 BD Eindhoven

6. Journey through the Silly Walks Tunnel

Ever felt the urge to let your inner child flourish? Time to visit the Silly Walks Tunnel! As the name suggests, it’s a tunnel that you walk through in a silly manner. 🕺

Just under the train lines at Eindhoven Centraal Station, you’ll find painted tunnel walls that pay homage to the Monty Python classic, “Ministry of Silly Walks”. Any diehard John Cleese fans here? 🙋

Giant pictures of John Cleese, the star character in the comedy sketch, doing his iconic silly walk can be seen — and well… all the fun is in mimicking his movements as you walk across the tunnel!

💰 Price: Gratis!

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Professor Doctor Dorgelolaan 8, 5613 AM Eindhoven

7. Let yourself be amazed at Motion Experience

Enter a room filled with optical illusions. Truly hypnotising! Image: Motion Experience

Anyone looking to have an out-of-the-ordinary experience must add visiting the Motion Experience to their list of things to do in Eindhoven.

Picture this: you’re walking into a room, and all the walls and floors are immersed in creative digital artwork, giving you the illusion that you’re in an entirely new world.

By creating a light show through art and technology, this place truly entrances you, leaving you open-mouthed (and probably disoriented) by the time you’re finished… Like, “where even am I?” 😵

💰 Price: €15 for a regular ticket, €10 for children aged 4 to 12.

⏰ Opening hours: 1 PM until 5 PM, Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 AM until 5 PM, Saturday, 9:30 AM until 6 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Piazza 64, 2e verdieping, 5611 AE Eindhoven

8. Appreciate unique, modern art at the Van Abbemuseum

Are you an art fanatic? Then a visit to the Van Abbemuseum is a must. Image: Michielverbeek/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Big into modern or contemporary art? The Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven is your guy.

Plan your next exhilarating cultural day out to this museum and discover a collection of iconic masterpieces by Picasso, Kandinsky, Lissitzy, and Rodin.

READ MORE | 7 ways to experience Eindhoven inside and out

In most cases, museums tend to amaze people not just with their world-famous sculptures, paintings, and objects — but also with the building, in itself. The design of the Van Abbemuseum is just as impressive as its vast art collection.

💰 Price: €13 for adults, €6 for students, €26 for a family pass

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM until 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Stratumsedijk 2, 5611 ND Eindhoven

9. Catch the spectacular GLOW festival and see Eindhoven light up

St. Catherine’s church during the GLOW festival is a sight for sore eyes! Image: Depositphotos

If you find yourself in Eindhoven during November, you’ll be given the special chance to experience the week-long GLOW festival, where the whole city beams in colour.

Dozens of artists from around the world come together to show off their talents by projecting their inspiring designs onto the city’s walls, pavements, and buildings.

READ MORE | 9 awesome light festivals in the Netherlands: what’s lit, where, and when?

The best part? It’s free! The festival takes place on public grounds, making it a perfect thing to do in Eindhoven. So, you can spend your days walking through a city that’s illuminated in a way you’ve never seen before.

💰 Price: Gratis!

⏰ Opening hours Every night for a week in November

📍 Location: All around Eindhoven! 😉

10. Devour delicious pastries at the Pastry Club

Yet another attraction that makes Eindhoven a fascinating place to explore. Image: Pastry Club

The delicate dough, the fresh fruit, and the rich cream… no trip is complete without eating a good dose of pastries!

The Pastry Club in Eindhoven is a hidden treasure that offers a wide variety of organic, fresh, and beautifully-designed tasty treats.

It’s stationed in what used to be the engine room of Philips, so be ready to enjoy some sweet treats in a creative, industrial space that’s just too cool for school.

💰 Price: The cost for pastries varies, and workshops start at €40

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 6 PM, Tuesday to Friday, 9 AM until 5 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Ketelhuisplein 7-9, 5617 AE Eindhoven

11. Try skateboarding at Area 51 Skate Park

Get ready to grind those ledges and mingle with some rad skateboarders. Image: Depositphotos

Ah… eating all those pastries has probably left you feeling like you want to exercise! But who wants to exercise while on vacation, amirite?

Well, a great way to sneak in a bit of physical activity on your next fun adventure in Eindhoven is to go skateboarding at the Area 51 Skate Park!

Located in the Strijp-S district, this skatepark offers a huge skate and BMX area, perfect for grabbing your deck and trying out a few skating tricks. Plus, the bar and lounge in this place definitely add to its cool, hippy vibe.

💰 Price: €7 for three hours, €12.50 for a day ticket

⏰ Opening hours: 3 PM until 10 PM, Tuesday to Friday, 12:30 PM until 10 PM on Saturday, 12:30 PM until 8 PM on Sunday

📍 Location: Ketelhuisplein, 5617 AB Eindhoven

12. Travel back in time at Prehistorisch Dorp

❗️Wat jammer! The Prehistorische Dorp is currently closed until spring 2023.

Imagine getting to live a day as one of your ancestors. Image: Prehistorisch Dorp

Our history books have told us plenty about those who lived during prehistoric times — but imagine actually getting to put yourself in their shoes for a day!

Prehistorisch Dorp is the only open-air museum in Eindhoven, where you can become a medieval fellow in every sense, from the straw in your hair to the mud beneath your shoes.

Get a taste of how your ancestors lived through hundreds of stories and ancient crafts, like shooting longbows, throwing javelins, baking bread, sailing in a dugout canoe, and so much more.

💰 Price: To be confirmed upon reopening

⏰ Opening hours: To be confirmed upon reopening

📍 Location: Boutenslaan 161B, 5644 TV Eindhoven

13. Go for an evening stroll at Stadswandelpark

Spot the many unique sculptures that take place in this park. Image: Lempkesfabriek/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Now, you’ve heard all about the bustling part of Eindhoven, but little do people know that the city also has a tranquil side filled with lots of high trees, green grass, and ducks! 🦆

The Stadswandelpark is perfect for anyone looking to escape the rowdy city centre, and embark on a peaceful walk in the fresh air, where the birds are chirping, the wind is blowing, and the sun is (hopefully) shining.

READ MORE | 5 Dutch nature reserves to stretch your legs and enjoy the sights

It’s definitely one of the city’s best parks. Plus, it’s kid and dog friendly, and to add a bit of excitement, it boasts a number of contemporary art sculptures for you to scout out on your walk.

💰 Price: Gratis!

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Stadswandelpark, 5615 EB Eindhoven

14. Admire the stunning Temple des Augustins

A truly impressive temple, with not one but three stunning pinnacles! Image: Depositphotos

The Temple des Augustins in Eindhoven is as large as it is awe-inspiring, and it’s a thing to do in Eindhoven that’s hard to miss (literally).

This glittering treasure is a three-aisled church with a stunning neo-Gothic architectural style — but what makes it truly grand, is the fact that it reaches about 66 metres high into the sky.

Make sure to admire the temple from afar, so you can capture the entire thing on camera (considering its height), but you can also tour the interior to learn about its history!

💰 Price: Free of charge

⏰ Opening hours: 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday to Sunday

📍 Location: Tramstraat 37, 5611 CN Eindhoven

15. See the entire truck collection at The DAF Museum

Needless to say, this Dutch-born company has a truckload of vehicles to show off! Image: Depositphotos

Any petrol heads visiting Eindhoven should pick up their car keys and head to the DAF Museum — where an incredibly large collection of DAF trucks and cars are on display.

Considering that DAF was invented in Eindhoven, it’s only fitting the city has a place to honour its success! With trucks dating back as early as the 1930s, any car fanatic will have a blast exploring this museum.

You can learn about DAF and how the company came to be, but the best part lies in being able to actually sit in some of the vehicles! Okay, car guys… stop drooling. 🤤

💰 Price: €11 for adults, €7 for students and groups, €5 for children aged 5 to 15

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 5 PM, Monday to Saturday

📍 Location: Tongelresestraat 27, 5613 DA Eindhoven

16. Go on a trip down memory lane at the Philips Museum

Eindhoven wouldn’t be what it is today without Philips. Image: Philips Museum

Truth be told, Eindhoven was not always the vibrant and fascinating city it is today. Before Philips, it was nothing but a small, mediocre town.

When the tech conglomerate was founded here in 1891, the city was transformed into a major technology hub, attracting those with an affinity for IT from all over the world.

At the Philips Museum, you can see how the company and its products, from its very first light bulb to some of its latest creations, have changed Eindhoven and continue to do so to this day!

💰 Price: €11 for adults, €6 for students and children aged 6 to 17

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM until 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Emmasingel 31, 5611 AZ Eindhoven

17. Play virtual reality with friends at Enversed VR Centre

Get your head in the game (literally). Image: DutchReview

If you’re looking to get your fingers on the pulse of the latest technology, then the only logical thing to do is visit a VR gaming centre!

Enversed VR in Eindhoven allows you to envision yourself in exhilarating situations through virtual simulations.

All you need to do is put on a headset, and you’ll find yourself in an entirely new world, experiencing things that you otherwise couldn’t in the real world. Zombie hunting, anybody? 🧟

💰 Price: Ticket prices start at €29.50 per person

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday: 11 AM to 6 PM, Thursday: 2 PM to 10 PM, Friday: 12 PM to 10 PM, Saturday: 11 AM to 9 PM, Sunday: 11 AM to 8 PM

📍 Location: Torenallee 100-02, 5617 BE Eindhoven

18. Grab a bite to eat at Radio Royaal

Ever had dinner in an old factory space? Image: Max Kneefel/ This is Eindhoven

While excellent food is paramount to any dining-out experience, the ambience is another major factor — and Radio Royaal ticks both boxes, bringing you a unique atmosphere like no other.

One of Philips’s former factories, this place doesn’t just offer delicious food, which resembles pieces of art, but an incredibly industrial and rustic vibe too.

READ MORE | 5 delicious spots to eat in Eindhoven

You can enjoy some French and German-style cuisine, all the while playing games and sports like air hockey, foosball, and badminton. A candlelit dinner with a side of fun? Sign us up! 🙋

💰 Price: €39 for a 3-course menu. €12 for appetizers. €23.50 for main courses €9.50 for desserts

⏰ Opening hours: 5 PM until 10 PM, Tuesday to Saturday

📍 Location: Ketelhuisplein 10, 5617 AE Eindhoven

19. Read a book on the grass at Genneper Park

Grab your latest book and teleport to this park. It’s calling your name. Image: Freepik

If you’re on the hunt for a park that offers more than just vast greenery, then consider visiting Genneper Park!

While this natural beauty doesn’t disappoint on the side of Mother Nature, its main speciality lies in the activities it holds, from museums to a swimming pool, as well as an ice skating rink, mini golf, and a restaurant.

You can indulge in a tasty meal, or enjoy various recreational pursuits, amid a beautiful landscape. All in all, Genneper Park promises you a good time in nature!

💰 Price: Prices vary per activity

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM until 10 PM, Tuesday to Friday, 10 AM until 10 PM, Saturday and Sunday

📍 Location: Bayeuxlaan, 5644 RX Eindhoven

20. Browse the many stalls at Centre Market

Tuesdays are reserved to go eat kibbeling with a side of frietjes at Eindhoven’s centre market. Image: Depositphotos

Are you out of things to do in Eindhoven? Have no fear. The centre market is here!

Every Tuesday, locals make their way to a big square in the middle of the city and sell all sorts of food delicacies and vintage items. From fresh vegetables to Turkish delights, the choices are endless!

You can browse the many booths at this market and see what’s in store for you. Once you’re done shopping, don’t forget to treat yourself to a bowl of kibbeling or some delicious haring at the fresh fish stall. 🐟

💰 Price: Depends on how much you’re willing to splurge. 💸

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 4 PM, every Tuesday

📍 Location: Markt, 5611 EC Eindhoven

21. Do a gezellige bike tour around Eindhoven

There’s no better way to see Eindhoven’s sights all in one day than through a bike tour! Image: Depositphotos

Taking advantage of the Netherlands’ accessible bike paths is essential for any guest visiting the land of tulips.

And a great way to explore Eindhoven without the time constraints of having to catch public transport, or exhausting your feet, is through a bike tour!

From beautiful landscapes to extraordinary landmarks, you can see so much of the city in a single day, all the while enjoying a breath of fresh air by yourself or with some good company.

💰 Price: Prices vary depending on which bike tour you choose

⏰ Opening hours: Opening hours differ per tour

📍 Location: The starting and finishing point of each tour varies

22. Mingle with talented artists at TAC (Temporary Art Centre)

A unique and out-of-the-ordinary take on creative artwork. Image: TAC (Temporary Art Centre)/ Almichael Fraay

Cosy, chic, and fun — the Temporary Art Centre in Eindhoven is not your typical art gallery. It’s a place where like-minded people with a real passion for art can mingle.

With over 80 studios regularly rented by professional artists, this place also holds exhibitions, lectures, and workshops that each focus on allowing culture makers to show off their creativity.

It’s truly a refreshing experience, and since it’s located in the centre of Eindhoven, it’s super easy to get to!

💰 Price: Check their socials to see how much tickets will cost

⏰ Opening hours: TAC’s next events will occur from November 12 to December 18. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 PM until 7 PM

📍 Location: TAC will open up exhibitions in various locations across Eindhoven, but their main office is at Vonderweg 1, 5611 BK Eindhoven

23. Taste unique ice cream flavours at INTELLIGENTIA Taste Rooms

The sweetest addition to your stay in Eindhoven. Image: INTELLIGENTIA Taste Rooms

I scream, you scream, we all scream for…? That’s right. Ice cream! It’s true that ice cream concepts are getting more creative. A plain vanilla cone will simply not do anymore.

One place that adds an interesting twist to gelato is the INTELLIGENTIA Taste Rooms in Eindhoven. This parlour offers all sorts of exotic ice cream combinations for you to try, from rosemary and raspberry to strawberry and elderflower.

Located in the Strijp-S district, it’s a building that’s hard to miss, with walls coloured in bright pink and flashy decor. Prepare to eat your delicious ijsjes in a cotton candy wonderland. 🍨

💰 Price: You can expect to pay anywhere from €1 to €10, depending on the flavour and amount of scoops

⏰ Opening hours: 12 PM until 5 PM, Friday to Sunday

📍 Location: Leidingstraat 27, 5617 AJ Eindhoven

24. Enjoy dinner amid breathtaking murals at Thomas

Let’s just say that you’re sure never to get bored at this place. There’s always something to look at. Image: Thomas

Ever had dinner in a place that’s full of surrealistic murals projected onto the walls and ceilings? No? Now’s your chance.

Thomas is a gorgeous restaurant and nightclub in Eindhoven, where you can indulge in a delicious meal surrounded by magnificent artwork.

READ MORE | Dinner in the Netherlands: traditions, dishes and restaurants

Take your loved one out on a date, your friends for a fabulous time, or just your good ol’ self, and have a phenomenal experience at this place.

The best part? If you’re out of things to talk about, just look up at the ceiling, and you’ll find all the entertainment you need.

💰 Price: Meal prices typically range from €8 to €40

⏰ Opening hours: 4 PM until 2 AM, Monday to Thursday, 4 PM until 4 AM, Friday, 12 PM until 4 AM, Saturday, 12 PM until 2 AM, Sunday

📍 Location: Stratumseind 23, 5611 EN Eindhoven

All too often, cities that aren’t Amsterdam get glossed over by visitors coming to the lowlands. But little do they know, that the Netherlands’ fifth-largest city holds a thrilling surprise.

With modern architecture, great hotspots, cool neighbourhoods, and tons of fascinating things to do, Eindhoven is truly a city that shines. ✨

Have you visited any of these attractions in Eindhoven? If so, what was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below! 👇