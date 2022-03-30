Dutch cabinet wants people to eat less meat: considers taxing it

Considering reducing your meat consumption for ethical reasons? Good for you. Considering reducing it for financial reasons? Also understandable.

In fact, the Dutch government hopes that more people will make this decision.

How? By introducing a tax on meat in the Netherlands. 🥩 The cabinet is currently looking into whether or not such a tax is enforceable, the NOS reports.

Why a tax on meat?

The reasoning behind the investigation comes down to a little concept called the “Wheel of five.” No, this is not some mystical tale but a political goal, if you will.

The concept is simple: people in the Netherlands need to eat according to the “Wheel of five,” meaning they need to eat a balanced amount of meat and vegetables.

The only problem is that at the moment, many people in the Netherlands eat about 60% meat and 40% veggies. 🙅 🥦

The hope is that the government can appeal to the Dutch’s thriftiness and encourage people to put down the meat package if it costs more.

Healthy or restrictive

However, some politicians argue that a tax on meat will only mean that meat is less accessible to those who earn less than others.

Thomas Van Campen of the VVD took to Twitter to say that the party does not see a tax on meat as a viable option in the Netherlands, saying “The VVD wants to look into other possible options because groceries must remain affordable for everyone.”

