Sick of plastic: Netherlands to ban single-use plastic cups and meal wrapping

Tired of ordering meals and receiving them wrapped to the brim in plastic packaging? Well, you’re in luck because the Netherlands plans to ban disposable plastic cups and plastic meal wrapping from 2024. ✨

This ban will mainly be seen in the hospitality industry, at festivals and in the workplace, reports NU. So, maybe it’s already time to stop normalising single use of plastic! 😉

If you love a good takeaway, you’ll be quick to see the effects of this ban. Regulations on take-away items will likely become stricter due to their heavy usage of plastic wrapping.

Already regulated

The Netherlands has already taken certain measures against the use of plastic items by adding fees to items like plastic bags and big plastic bottles. 🥤

In recent years, the goal to reduce plastic waste and street littering still remains a high priority for the Dutch government. For example, In July 2020, the Netherlands began adding deposits (statiegeld) to mini plastic bottles in supermarkets and grocery stores.

Charges on coffee cups

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment, explained how 19,000,000 single-use plastic cups and food wrapping are thrown away each day in the Netherlands. 🤯

Enjoy a good ol’ takeaway coffee and walk? Now, plastic disposable cups and meal packaging will come at a higher price! To put it simply, the plastic packaging on snacks or drinks will also come with an extra charge — meaning your cup of endorphins is going to cost you slightly more. ☕️

Where to go from here?

While it feels nice to say goodbye to single-use plastic, it’s possible that you feel worried about how you’re going to get your meals and coffee on a day-to-day basis.

But have no fear! There are many alternatives to single-use plastic items. Have a look at tupperwares, reusable containers, personal foodboxes and reusable tableware.

How do you feel about these new rules on reducing plastic waste? Tell us in the comments!