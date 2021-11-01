New COVID-19 measures? Here’s what the Dutch cabinet is considering

NewsHealth
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
mark-rutte-dutch-prime-minister-wearing-mask-holding-clipboard
Image: Ale_Mi/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/415313378/stock-photo-prime-minister-netherlands-mark-rutte.html

It’s that time again: the Dutch cabinet is currently discussing possible new measures to tackle the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

This comes as no shock to anyone who’s been living in the Netherlands recently. The infection rates have seen a significant increase and the number of hospitalisations is soaring.

Possible return of the 1.5-metre rule

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) gave advice to the cabinet on Friday — reports RTL Nieuws. Mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, believes that the 1.5-metre social distance rule and the introduction of a corona pass to gain entry to the workplace are not probable. 🤷🏽‍♂️

However, the 1.5-metre social distance might soon be an “urgent advice” again. There may also be stricter regulation of checking corona passes in establishments.

Work from home as much as possible

We hope you haven’t converted your makeshift at-home office back to its original state. The advice to work from home may also be making a comeback. This is also no surprise given that more and more people in the Netherlands are contracting coronavirus at the office.

Facemask advice

Wearing face masks may also come back in style. However, if the government does decide to bring back mandatory facemasks, it will be a long legal process that may take weeks. 😷

More information at the press conference

Whether any of these potentials will come to fruition is the next question. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge will host a press conference tomorrow evening at 19:00 to discuss the potential new measures.

More information about the press conference may also become available before tomorrow night.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news and updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Ale_Mi/Depositphotos

Previous articleHow much money can I borrow when getting a mortgage in the Netherlands?
Next articleWhere to find a job in the Netherlands: 9 places to start the hunt
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Leaked measures: masks and working from home expected again

As of Friday, the Dutch government will be bringing back mandatory face masks to several activities, along with an expected...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Leaked measures: masks and working from home expected again

Farah Al Mazouni -
As of Friday, the Dutch government will be bringing back mandatory face masks to several activities, along with an expected expansion of the use...

Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that Dutchies drink tea.  Strong brew...

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Farah Al Mazouni -
You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X