New COVID-19 measures? Here’s what the Dutch cabinet is considering

It’s that time again: the Dutch cabinet is currently discussing possible new measures to tackle the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

This comes as no shock to anyone who’s been living in the Netherlands recently. The infection rates have seen a significant increase and the number of hospitalisations is soaring.

Possible return of the 1.5-metre rule

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) gave advice to the cabinet on Friday — reports RTL Nieuws. Mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, believes that the 1.5-metre social distance rule and the introduction of a corona pass to gain entry to the workplace are not probable. 🤷🏽‍♂️

However, the 1.5-metre social distance might soon be an “urgent advice” again. There may also be stricter regulation of checking corona passes in establishments.

Work from home as much as possible

We hope you haven’t converted your makeshift at-home office back to its original state. The advice to work from home may also be making a comeback. This is also no surprise given that more and more people in the Netherlands are contracting coronavirus at the office.

Facemask advice

Wearing face masks may also come back in style. However, if the government does decide to bring back mandatory facemasks, it will be a long legal process that may take weeks. 😷

More information at the press conference

Whether any of these potentials will come to fruition is the next question. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge will host a press conference tomorrow evening at 19:00 to discuss the potential new measures.

More information about the press conference may also become available before tomorrow night.

Feature Image: Ale_Mi/Depositphotos