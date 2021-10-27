More people contracting COVID-19 at Dutch catering establishments and workplaces, RIVM finds

Based on the latest figures from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the percentage of people who contracted coronavirus at their workplace or in catering establishments is on the rise.

The percentage of such cases has risen from 5.3% in September to 9% in October according to nu.nl — so keep those runny noses at home. 🤧

While the source of infection cannot be traced for everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus, the workplace and catering establishments were identified as the source of infection for 4 in 10 who tested positive in the Netherlands last week.

Not put a damper on all your working at the office plans (if any) but more than half of the positive results were traced back to infections happening at home where individuals contracted the virus from already infected housemates or family members. 🛋

Precautions

More shockingly, the RIVM was able to detect that 16% of infections were caused due to people visiting each other. Is it rude to temperature check guests at the door? 🚪😓

Dutch coronavirus infections are also on the rise in nursing homes, jumping from 1.9% in September to 3.9% in October.

Feature Image: ELEVATE/Pexels