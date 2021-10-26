Weekly update: infections soar as Dutch government considers new measures

NewsHealth
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
girl-wearing-mask-on-public-trasnport-looking-down-at-phone
Image: xerox123.mail.ua/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/355421534/stock-photo-girl-protective-sterile-medical-mask.html

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from October 19 to October 26. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased, while the number of deaths also climbed in the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 38,733 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 25,751 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased to 15.3% compared to 12% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased significantly in the past week. This week, 78 people passed away, compared to 48 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has gone up. The past week saw 474 new admissions to the nursing ward and 110 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 353 and 84, respectively.

Cabinet considering new measures

The cabinet will be holding a press conference on November 2 to discuss possible new measures in light of the rising Covid-19 infections amid the relaxation of the measures — reports RTL.

It’s still not clear what the potential new measures would look like, according to outgoing Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge.

The news comes less than a week after the chairman of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), Jaap van Dissel, said that he didn’t expect a lockdown or curfew this winter.

Booster shots are being offered to Dutchies with immune disorders

Beginning two weeks ago, Dutchies who have a serious immune disorder have started receiving their invitations for a third coronavirus shot, a.k.a. a booster shot. The process of booking a jab is the same as it was for the first two.

For the time being, the Health Council doesn’t consider it necessary for the rest of the population to receive a booster shot. However, this could change if it turns out that protection against COVID-19 offered by the vaccine declines significantly over time.

A high-risk country again: the Netherlands turns red on the coronavirus map

On October 7, the Netherlands went from red to orange on the ECDC coronavirus map, meaning that the country was no longer considered ‘high-risk’. There was even hope that some provinces would soon turn green (low-risk).

However, just a week after turning orange, the Netherlands went back to red again, as the number of infections increased significantly.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: xerox123.mail.ua/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #53: have giant music trucks infiltrate cities and demand money
Next articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: infections soar as Dutch government considers new measures

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from October 19 to October 26. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased, while...

Dutch Quirk #53: have giant music trucks infiltrate cities and demand money

Farah Al Mazouni -
Draaiorgel, or barrel organs, are huge triggers of culture shock in the Netherlands — they were to me, as I remember walking down an...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X