Dutch cabinet wants to triple flight tax, adding €24 to ticket prices

With coronavirus finally taking a backseat in our lives, more people are picking up their long-postponed travel plans. And that’s great! Just not for the environment…

As a result, the Dutch cabinet wants to triple the current flight tax of €8. Yup, say hello to a €24 price bump on all tickets for flights departing from the Netherlands.

The cabinet is planning for the new tax plan to take off next year, writes RTL Nieuws. ✈️

Wants to make flying “relatively less attractive”

The idea is to nudge people to use other means of transportation — and that way contribute to a greener future. In a letter to parliament sent by the Minister of Finance, Sigrid Kraag, she writes that the cabinet wants to make flying “relatively less attractive.”

Oh, and the tax also contributes to the government’s revenue of course. 💰 With the flight tax currently bringing in €200 million per year, the goal is to get €600 million from flying travellers in 2023.

Applies to departing passengers only

Only passengers departing from Dutch airports who’ll notice the €24 ticket increase. The flight tax doesn’t apply to arrivals, transfers, or children under two years of age.

Although flying from Dutch airports will become more expensive, the cabinet believes the consequences will be “relatively limited in the short term.”

Some might indeed opt for non-airborne transportation or forego travelling altogether while others will book their departure from a foreign airport or simply keep flying from the Netherlands. 🤷‍♀️

What do you think of the Dutch flight tax increase? Tell us in the comments below!