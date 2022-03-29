Dutch cabinet wants to triple flight tax, adding €24 to ticket prices

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-schipol-airport-departure-hall
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/312443076/stock-photo-amsterdam-airport.html

With coronavirus finally taking a backseat in our lives, more people are picking up their long-postponed travel plans. And that’s great! Just not for the environment…

As a result, the Dutch cabinet wants to triple the current flight tax of €8. Yup, say hello to a €24 price bump on all tickets for flights departing from the Netherlands.

The cabinet is planning for the new tax plan to take off next year, writes RTL Nieuws. ✈️

Wants to make flying “relatively less attractive”

The idea is to nudge people to use other means of transportation — and that way contribute to a greener future. In a letter to parliament sent by the Minister of Finance, Sigrid Kraag, she writes that the cabinet wants to make flying “relatively less attractive.”

Oh, and the tax also contributes to the government’s revenue of course. 💰 With the flight tax currently bringing in €200 million per year, the goal is to get €600 million from flying travellers in 2023. 

Applies to departing passengers only

Only passengers departing from Dutch airports who’ll notice the €24 ticket increase. The flight tax doesn’t apply to arrivals, transfers, or children under two years of age.

Although flying from Dutch airports will become more expensive, the cabinet believes the consequences will be “relatively limited in the short term.”

Some might indeed opt for non-airborne transportation or forego travelling altogether while others will book their departure from a foreign airport or simply keep flying from the Netherlands. 🤷‍♀️

What do you think of the Dutch flight tax increase? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleMore women in Dutch municipal councils after 2022 elections
Next articleNearing extinction: only 150 garden dormice left in Limburg
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Sick of plastic: Netherlands to ban single-use plastic cups and meal wrapping

Tired of ordering meals and receiving them wrapped to the brim in plastic packaging? Well, you're in luck because the...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Sick of plastic: Netherlands to ban single-use plastic cups and meal wrapping

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Tired of ordering meals and receiving them wrapped to the brim in plastic packaging? Well, you're in luck because the Netherlands plans to ban...

Weekly update: the last one ever (yes, you’ve read that right)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
This is it then, our dearest reader. Almost two years ago, we've started these coronavirus weekly updates. Now it looks like life is returning...

Many Dutch companies are not disclosing their energy-saving measures

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
While it's been required by law since 1993, a large proportion of Dutch companies simply aren’t bothered to say whether or not they are...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X