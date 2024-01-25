Wolves in the Netherlands can now be shot with paintballs, says shock court ruling

Watch out, wolfies 🐺

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
You’d best avoid wearing a red riding hood when traversing the Dutch wilderness, as wolves in the Netherlands are becoming increasingly bold towards humans. One Utrecht court, however, is determined to change that.

Over the years, as wolves in the Netherlands bounced back from near extinction, a distinct problem unveiled itself: the animals are no longer afraid of people.

Whilst less fearful wolves might seem adorable from a distance, the court warned that they were still fully capable of being aggressive and biting the people (and animals) they come into contact with.

The wolves’ behaviour is a “threat”, says Utrecht court

One long, drawn-out legal battle about the emboldened canines’ behaviour later, the court’s decision was not in the wolves’ favour.

It was decided that the animals’ behaviour posed a “serious threat to public safety” and that it was time to bring out the big guns.

Errr… the big paintball guns, that is.

As other methods of scaring the animals off — including pulling out the pepper spray — have proved to be largely ineffective, this was the only option left on the table. (Somehow. 👀)

In the future, the European Commission also hopes to change the wolves’ protected status, enabling them to be hunted.

What do you think about the court’s decision to allow firing paintball guns at the wolves? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

