Eurostar continues Amsterdam-London route, but there’s a catch

Choo-choo! 💺

NewsInternationalTraffic
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-people-with-bags-at-a-train-station-next-to-a-eurostar-train-getting-ready-for-their-trip
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/eurostar-train.html?qview=314619788

International commuters who frequent Eurostar’s London-Amsterdam service, we have good and bad news for you.

Let’s start with the good news: Contrary to what was previously reported, Eurostar’s Amsterdam-London service will not be suspended during the renovations at Amsterdam Central Station. 🙌

In fact, as Trouw writes, Eurostar will increase its service by running additional trains on the popular route from mid-June onwards, with eight departures per day instead of four.

Now the bad news: Travellers will have to sacrifice an extra hour for the journey to the English capital — because of those pesky passport controls.

Mid-way stop in Brussels

Due to large-scale renovations, the departure terminal of Eurostar in Amsterdam will be closed from June 14 until at least December 2024.

Until then, passport checks for travellers originating from the Dutch capital are being temporarily moved to Brussels.

READ MORE | How to get from Amsterdam to London in 2024

That means travellers will soon have to awaken from their slumber midway through the journey, get off the train, and have their documents checked at a terminal in Brussels.

The result? The journey that currently takes a swift three hours and 52 minutes will soon take four hours and 45 minutes.

But on a brighter note, Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave tells the AD that “travellers no longer have to be present early at Amsterdam CS due to the cancellation of passport controls. That saves time.” 🚄

On the way back from London to Amsterdam, nothing changes, and passports will be checked before boarding the train at St Pancras station.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
90-year-old Dutch man stabs woman to death before setting house on fire
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

90-year-old Dutch man stabs woman to death before setting house on fire

On January 19, an 84-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire in Amsterdam. To everyone's surprise, it now...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

90-year-old Dutch man stabs woman to death before setting house on fire

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
On January 19, an 84-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire in Amsterdam. To everyone's surprise, it now appears the victim didn't...

Amsterdam expat files noise complaint about Westerkerk, and immediately regrets it

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 1
An Amsterdam expat has published an open letter to complain about the noise from the city's historic Westerkerk bells — and her Dutch neighbours...

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands January 2024

DutchReview Crew - 1
Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your savings you need to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.