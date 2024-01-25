Eurostar continues Amsterdam-London route, but there’s a catch

International commuters who frequent Eurostar’s London-Amsterdam service, we have good and bad news for you.

Let’s start with the good news: Contrary to what was previously reported, Eurostar’s Amsterdam-London service will not be suspended during the renovations at Amsterdam Central Station. 🙌

In fact, as Trouw writes, Eurostar will increase its service by running additional trains on the popular route from mid-June onwards, with eight departures per day instead of four.

Now the bad news: Travellers will have to sacrifice an extra hour for the journey to the English capital — because of those pesky passport controls.

Mid-way stop in Brussels

Due to large-scale renovations, the departure terminal of Eurostar in Amsterdam will be closed from June 14 until at least December 2024.

Until then, passport checks for travellers originating from the Dutch capital are being temporarily moved to Brussels.

That means travellers will soon have to awaken from their slumber midway through the journey, get off the train, and have their documents checked at a terminal in Brussels.

The result? The journey that currently takes a swift three hours and 52 minutes will soon take four hours and 45 minutes.

But on a brighter note, Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave tells the AD that “travellers no longer have to be present early at Amsterdam CS due to the cancellation of passport controls. That saves time.” 🚄

On the way back from London to Amsterdam, nothing changes, and passports will be checked before boarding the train at St Pancras station.

