Amsterdam to the Austrian Alps by train: the ultimate winter getaway

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Perhaps the gentle dusting of snow we’ve received has you in the perfect mood for a bout of skiing. Lucky you — this special seasonal train takes you straight from the heart of the Netherlands to the perfect alpine slopes! ❄️

Picture this: it’s a Friday evening and you’ve booked a night train taking you straight to the Austrian Alps. You while away the rest of the evening sipping hot cocoa with your mates and then let the rhythm of the train rock you to sleep.

Come morning, you’re awoken by the gentle winter sun reflecting off the snowy alps as your train chugs towards your halt.

If that sounds like the perfect start to a wintery getaway, you’re in luck: the TUI Ski Express runs from December 22 2023 to March 16 2024, and takes you straight to Austria’s gorgeous ski slopes.

Go to sleep in Amsterdam, wake up in the Alps

Depending on your budget, there are several seating options available — from Economy seats in a shared compartment with five other travellers to the far more luxurious private coupés.

Oké, that sounds great, but what if I don’t live in Amsterdam?

Thankfully, that’s no problem at all.

The Ski Express offers you the option to board and get off at four stations spread across the Netherlands: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, Eindhoven Centraal, and Venlo.

You can choose a full package — or just your train ticket

With so many ski resorts dotted around the picturesque Austrian Alps, it can be difficult to sample them all. The Ski Express simplifies the process for you, offering you comprehensive packages at five of the best resorts.

Waking up to magical views like this? Yes, please! Image: TUI

These packages comprise your train tickets, a six-day ski pass, and eight-day accommodation for your stay.

We found this the handiest option if you’re a first-time visitor, or just want to spare yourself the hassle of arranging all of these yourself.

The ski packages are:

  • Zell am See: starting at €628
  • Gerlos: starting at €1594
  • Söll: starting at €729
  • Niederau: starting at €602
  • Kirchberg: starting at €838
  • Westendorf: starting at €944

(All of the above are the price per person.)

However, the one downside of these packages is their price.

If you’re trying to stick to a set budget or just want a bit more flexibility, then the better option is buying individual train tickets.

These are priced at a more reasonable €180 per person for a round trip, irrespective of which of the 15 Austrian stations on the route you stop off at.

Now, if all of this has you rubbing your hands together in excitement and wondering where to book your tickets, you can ski your way over to the official website. 👇

Have you booked a skiing getaway with TUI’s Ski Express? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

