This Dutch company is giving employees Fridays off (and paying them for it)

The weekend starts early for some 😎

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-four-happy-colleagues-talking-in-office
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/colleagues-smiling.html?filter=all&qview=194637086

As far as days of the week go, Friday already has a good feeling about it. Now staff at the Dutch software company AFAS can enjoy it even more, as it’s a day off — fully paid.

The Netherlands is already renowned for its great work-life balance. So AFAS, based in Leusden, are raising the bar even higher with their four-day working week structure, NOS shares.

The company refers to Fridays as “development days” intended for volunteering and self-care — using the time meaningfully, without work emails in sight.

Oh, and it’s paid, of course.

Productivity leads to perks

We know what you’re thinking: Surely they need to hire more people to cover on Fridays? Or do they expect their staff to work longer hours for the rest of the week?

READ MORE | Vacation, free time and working hours in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Nope, it seems there’s no catch. Even employees who need to cover customer service on Fridays can take their “development day” on Wednesday.

AFAS can afford to introduce the four-day working week in this way because they have seen a huge rise in productivity levels, which are only getting better.

Perhaps that’s why they trust their staff not to assume “development days” mean lying outside all day *developing* a tan.

“Netflixing all day, or still working hard at another company, for example, is not our preference,” the company told its employees. “But we’re not going to control what you do.”

More doors close on Fridays

In fact, those who do work on Friday will soon have to do it remotely. Starting next year, AFAS’ (fancy) head office in Leusden will be shut every Friday.

Other Dutch companies are doing the same: the doors of de Volksbank head office in Utrecht are also closed on Fridays, now an official work-from-home day for the bank.

“The occupancy was so low on Fridays that this was decided,” a spokesperson tells NOS. “This way, we can also reduce costs and, for example, prevent energy waste.”

If you were wondering why the Netherlands is so happy and has some of the highest well-being levels in Europe, maybe look no further than their Friday attitude.

What do you think of working a four-day week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The history of the Dutch national anthem: the Wilhelmus
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Will MDMA be legalised in The Netherlands? The government is investigating it

The Dutch are world-renowned for their tolerant stance towards all things related to drugs. So, of course, an investigation into...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The history of the Dutch national anthem: the Wilhelmus

Chuka Nwanazia - 7
The Wilhelmus — the Dutch national anthem (and pride), is a hymn you've probably seen the Dutch men's football team (Oranje) sing out loud during...

Will MDMA be legalised in The Netherlands? The government is investigating it

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Dutch are world-renowned for their tolerant stance towards all things related to drugs. So, of course, an investigation into the positive uses of...

Dutch Quirk #61: Joke openly about Germans

Mihály Droppa - 6
Which nation gives the Dutchies even more opportunity to do some roasting than the Belgians? Natuurlijk! The Germans. Germany is one of the Netherlands' neighbouring...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.