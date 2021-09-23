No immediate fine for Dutch businesses that don’t ask patrons for corona pass

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/café-man-vergadering-mensen-569349/

As of September 25, cafés, restaurants, entertainment and sports venues will be required to ask their indoor customers for a corona pass — at least, that’s the official plan. However, businesses will not be immediately fined if they admit people without a pass.

Ever since the official announcement of this new measure during the latest press conference, the message from many hospitality workers, business owners, and even the mayor of Amsterdam, has been simple — it’s not possible.

These sectors do not have the staff to required to check every patron for their corona pass, meaning that many will not even ask for the proof.

No immediate fine — but only if it doesn’t continue

While the cabinet has set aside a whopping €45 million to fund the job of checking these passes, the task remains too large. As a result, municipalities will only be checking ‘locations that they consider to be the greatest risk of contamination and/or non-compliance’, according to the ministry.

In the cases where they do discover that a businesses has not asked its patrons for their corona passes, there will only be a fine if they continue to fail to ask, RTL Nieuws reports.

While a warning may sound nice, the Dutch government are playing no games.Once a business does get fined, it’s a hefty one.

A business may receive an order subject to penalty of anywhere between €2,500 and €10,000. In extreme cases, the establishment may even be shut down.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming measure? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

