Dutch discrimination on the rise: 800,000 employees feel discriminated against in the workplace

NewsPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-older-man-in-workplace-with-younger-women
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/115533608/stock-photo-business-team-with-laptop.html

According to a recent survey on working conditions in the Netherlands, 10% of employees felt discriminated against in 2022.

The National Survey on Working Conditions or Nationale Enquête Arbeidsomstandigheden (NEA), of the statistics agency CBS and research organisation TNO, is based on 61,000 employees who completed the survey. 

According to NU.nl, the main reasons for discrimination against employees were origin, race, age, and gender.

Survey results reveal the truth

Figures from the NEA show that discrimination is still present in workplaces. Of the employees who felt discriminated against:

  • 35% said they experienced discriminatory remarks, disregard or exclusion 
  • 25% felt that they had less chance of promotion
  • 17% said they were paid less than they should be
  • 6% experienced threats, violence or aggressive behaviour

Translation: How do we achieve an inclusive labour market? The results of the TNO programme on inclusive work 2018-2021 #TNO http://ow.ly/ghB450Lzx1I

Gender discrimination is still showing up, with 4% of women feeling discriminated against because of their gender, in contrast to the less than 1% of men that reported feeling this way.

READ MORE | The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in the Netherlands

Different professions experience more discrimination than others, with the transport and storage sector encountering discrimination more at 12%. Construction and agriculture sectors, on the other hand, are less likely to have discrimination at 6%.

Discrimination has an effect

CBS statistical researcher Luuk Hovius, says that it is difficult to compare results with previous years because different questions were asked in 2022.

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

Hovius also noted that employees who experienced discrimination were more likely to report sick, and it’s important to take the number of people affected into consideration.

“One in ten employees may not sound like much, but we are talking about 800,000 people,” explains Hovius. “As an employer, you should at least think about this, talk about it and raise it.”

Some actions to prevent discrimination in place

With trainees experiencing discrimination at the start of their careers, a possible solution to end this would be removing the need to apply for internships. This possible solution, however, is still being investigated by the government.

In hopes of reducing age and disability discrimination, the government provides discounts and subsidies for employers who do hire older people and those with disabilities.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
ZZP? The ultimate guide to being a freelancer in the Netherlands in 2023
Next article
Bidding on a house in the Netherlands: how to win
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Doetinchem residents shocked to find a WOLF napping in their backyard

Doetinchem locals were in for a surprise on Monday morning when they were greeted by the sight of a wolf...
Francesca Burbano -

Latest posts

Bidding on a house in the Netherlands: how to win

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Bidding on houses in the Netherlands in recent years has long meant overbidding — but with the current drops in prices, is it now...

ZZP? The ultimate guide to being a freelancer in the Netherlands in 2023

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 3
More and more people are choosing to become a freelancer in the Netherlands. ZZP'ers, as they're called in Dutch, are self-employed entrepreneurs who don't have any...

Doetinchem residents shocked to find a WOLF napping in their backyard

Francesca Burbano - 0
Doetinchem locals were in for a surprise on Monday morning when they were greeted by the sight of a wolf that thought their backyard...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.