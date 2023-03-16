Eggspensive: this Dutch grocery staple is about to break the bank

Your morning fried eggs have already been costing you extra since the beginning of the year, and they’re going to cost you even more in the future. Dutch supermarkets are about to hike up the prices. Egg-ain.

Within the first two months of the year, the price of a box of ten free-range eggs in major supermarkets has increased by 4.5%, reports RTL Nieuws.

This is a further increase from the end of 2022, where you were paying 21% more than the year before.

The chicken or the egg?

You might think the demand for eggs during Easter is the cause for the price increase, but nee. Bird flu in the Netherlands and the rest of the world means that there are fewer chickens laying eggs.

Fifty million birds in Europe have been affected by the bird flu, with six million Dutch chickens, ducks and turkeys coming down with the sniffles. The result? Your omelette is about to become a luxury item.

Eggs are so expensive 😩. They say its because of the bird flu, (Netherlands reason why egg is so expensive) don't know if its the same reason for ya'll — Denise (@B_phab) December 11, 2022

Industry demand

Eggs are a staple in your home and for the industry. Love fritessaus? That’s just one product that needs eggs to be made. Others include spaghetti and lekker baked goods.

Many producers can’t give you your beloved products without eggs. This means the prices of your firm faves will increase with demand.

Chickens need to eat too

The cost of chicken feed has also increased due to shortages of grain. With fewer exports from Ukraine due to the war, the much-needed grain is harder to get.

This results in chickens gobbling up pricey feed, and you gobbling up some pricey eggs.

READ MORE | Flying free: only free-range chicken to be sold in Dutch supermarkets by 2023

On top of this, supermarkets have to buy more eggs on the open market — which, guess what? Is expensive! Meaning (drum roll please) you’re going to have to shell out some cash.

What do you think of the increase in egg prices? Let us know in the comments below.