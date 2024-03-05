The Netherlands’ 2024 Eurovision song is insanely Dutch — and going viral

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
The Netherlands has officially presented its song for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and, dare I say, we might just have a chance of taking that trophy home.

Joost Klein, a 26-year-young man from Leeuwarden, will represent the Netherlands this year.

Known for his unique, funky vibe, the rapper’s Eurovision song, “Europapa,” combines catchy beats with a sense of nostalgia — and people are here for it. ✨

Breaking records

Within 24 hours of its release, “Europapa” was streamed more than 1.6 million times on Spotify.

With this, Klein has broken the Dutch record for the most Spotify streams in one day of any song ever released. 🙌

As Klein tells Eurovision, his song is a tribute to his dead father, who taught him that there should be no limits to his dreams.

“‘Europapa’ is about an orphan who travels through Europe to find himself and tell his story. At first, people don’t recognise him, but he goes on seizing any opportunity he gets to let himself be seen.”

Ready to hear it? (WARNING: This will be stuck in your head all week. 😉)

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place from May 7 to 11 in Malmö, Sweden — mark your calendars! 🗓️

What do you think of the Netherlands’ 2024 Eurovision song? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:AVROTROS
