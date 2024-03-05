If you have ever had to deal with the Dutch housing market, whether as a renter or a buyer, you’ll know that the situation is, well… bleak.

How bleak, you ask? Calcasa, a company that specialises in the analysis of the Dutch real estate market, has crunched the numbers to find out how much income is required to buy an “average” house in the Netherlands.

And the results are… discouraging. 😬

More than two average salaries needed

To get to its final number, Calcasa based its study on a dual-income household with no student debt, no deposit of their own money, and a house with energy labels E, F, or G.

They also took into account the current average mortgage interest rate of 3.75% without NHG (National Mortgage Guarantee) and 3.25% with NHG.

Considering that the average price for a home in the Netherlands is €452,000, the household type above would need to earn an average of a whopping €95,000 gross per year to be able to afford one of them.

If you want to purchase in Amsterdam, that number climbs to €120,000.

Here’s where it gets good (…not): According to the Dutch Central Planning Bureau, the expected average Dutch annual salary in 2024 will stand at €42,236.

So, yes, even two average salaries would not be sufficient to buy an average home in the Netherlands. 😓

Income requirements vary by municipality

As with everything, there are big differences between the municipalities when it comes to housing prices.

Taking the crown for the least affordable municipality in the Netherlands is not Amsterdam (shocker), but instead the municipalities of Bloemendaal, Laren and Blaricum.

Never heard of those places? You’re not alone. Yet still, the average value of a house in these municipalities is above €1 million, and you’d need to make more than €200,000 a year to afford one of them. 😳

Curious how much money you need to earn to go from renter to owner in your municipality? Check out the numbers for the 20 biggest Dutch municipalities. 👇

Municipality Required income Amsterdam €120,000 Haarlem €107,000 Haarlemmermeer €105,000 Utrecht €103,000 Amersfoort €100,000 ‘s-Hertogenbosch €95,000 Breda €94,000 Leiden €93,000 Apeldoorn €87,000 The Hague €86,000 Eindhoven €86,000 Nijmegen €86,000 Almere €84,000 Zaanstad €83,000 Zwolle €84,000 Rotterdam €81,000 Tilburg €81,000 Arnhem €77,000 Groningen €73,000 Enschede €71,000 Source: Calcasa

Would you ever consider buying a house in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments!