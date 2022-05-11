Dutch Foreign Minister pledges continuous support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky

Yesterday, the Dutch Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra, met with Zelensky to discuss the future of the Netherlands’ involvement in the war in Ukraine.

In the meeting, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the support that the Netherlands has offered thus far, writes the NOS.

“He is very explicit about what the Netherlands has done,” Hoekstra told the news site. “He appreciates the arms deliveries, the sanctions, and the team collecting evidence for war crimes. On the other hand, he says: we are not done yet, the war continues. We need more and soon we have to build the country, please help us.”

According to Hoekstra, Ukraine can count on the Netherlands to offer further support as they continue fighting.

Also, when Ukrainians eventually rebuild their country, the Netherlands will be there.

Excellent conversation with president @ZelenskyyUa, together with @ABaerbock. I emphasised that the Netherlands continues to fully support #Ukraine. With military equipment & crushing sanctions against Russia. Ukraine can count on us when the time for reconstruction arrives. 🇺🇦🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/v8kjzxWzua — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) May 10, 2022

Zelensky and Hoekstra also discussed Ukraine’s candidate status to the European Union. In June, the EU will present a proposal for Ukraine’s inclusion into the union and Hoekstra said that the Dutch cabinet will look at this with an open mind, according to the NOS.

However, Hoekstra emphasises that “the most important thing now is that we help with weapons, sanctions, and reconstruction. I think we should go full steam ahead with that. They are also fighting for our freedom, stability, and security.”

What do you think of Hoekstra’s promises to Zelensky? Tell us in the comments.

Image: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken/ Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0