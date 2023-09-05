🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch fraternity suspended over ‘serious abuse’ during hazing

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
How far is too far? The hazing that took place last November under a VU Amsterdam student association involved challenges such as hooking up with refugees, stealing, and having sex with women in alleyways.

First-year newcomers at the fraternity Ares — which exists within Amsterdam’s second-largest student association, L.A.N.X. — were instructed to perform these degrading assignments on a trip to Romania.

To make matters even more grotesque, they were forced to provide photographic and videographic evidence to prove they had carried out each deed, L.A.N.X. reports.

READ MORE | Dutch sororities and fraternities: yep, they exist (and are echt bizarre)

First-year students undergoing this initiation ritual were refused contact with the outside world and would experience penalties if they received too few points.

Suspension (of disbelief?)

The consequence of these gruesome actions is the indefinite suspension of the Ares fraternity. Luckily, for now, the fraternity is unable to accept newcomers — meaning fewer people will be scarred by the hazing.

What did the chairman of the board of the L.A.N.X. association have to say for himself, you ask? He claims that some of the assignments mentioned never actually happened because all hazing tactics require approval from the board in advance.

(Yeah…that would totally stop this group of delinquents 🙄).

Meanwhile, a Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU) spokesperson shares the university’s disgust and disapproval of this behaviour. Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, is threatening to close the club for good if students’ conduct does not improve.

Today, the Amsterdam-based university is discussing whether or not they will cut off the association financially after these transgressions.

Got a thought or opinion on these hazing incidents? Let us know in the comments below!

