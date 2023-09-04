🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Mickey Mouse in Amsterdam: Disney partners with the Rijksmuseum to celebrate its 100th anniversary

We all know and love Disney. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the company, and to celebrate, they’re partnering with organisations from around the world, including ones in the Netherlands.

As part of the big birthday bash, Disney and the Rijksmuseum announced their partnership this past Sunday, where they’ll bring some of their movie magic right to the heart of Amsterdam.

Living your childhood dream

Objects from certain movies will be shown in the museum. You can be right there with the clocks, keys, and teapots from iconic Disney movies, with a little extra dose of history as they were inspired by objects from European art.

Along with celebrating its 100th birthday, Disney aims to bring people more in contact with the stories of Rijksmuseum and Disney.

We love Disney as much as the next person, but when a company owns around 30% of the entire entertainment industry, it’s hard not to be in contact with their stories. 😅 But we digress. 

What will Rijksmuseum show?

The iconic Amsterdam museum is already in contact with the world of Disney, according to Trouw. For example, Rijksmuseum is working on a series of Donald Duck comics that will be given to children to share information about the artwork.

For this celebration, the museum is already working on special editions of these magazines, each focusing on a certain topic and relating to a collection, such as their current Vermeer exposition.

@briantreks Disney 100: The Exhibition starts in Philadelphia and will also be in Munich and London. It will be in Philly thru August 27th 2023. #disney100 #waltdisneyworld #disneyparks #thewaltdisneycompany #disney #wdw #thefranklininstitute #philadelphia #philly ♬ Fanfare (instrumental) – Jason Glover

The exhibition has already started showing in some places, such as the US, and now it’s making its way over to Europe. The exact dates that the exhibition will happen in the Rijksmuseum are yet to be announced. 

Will you catch the Disney exhibition at the Rijksmuseum? Tell us in the comments!

