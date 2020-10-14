Batten down the hatches, because on top of the Dutch government urging people to stay at home, closing bars and restaurants, and cancelling team sports, they’ve also issued negative travel advice for Belgium, France, Poland, and the UK.

We’re sure you were planning on being a top-notch Nederlander and staying home regardless, but if you were planning to sneak out for a tasty waffle, buttery croissant, delicious pierogi, or tea with the Queen, you’ll have to take a raincheck.

The Dutch government has decided that with cases in these countries rising, Dutch people travelling to these countries simply wouldn’t be a good idea (never mind our own 43,901 cases in the past week). All of the above countries are now “travel only if necessary.”

Can I still travel to Belgium?

You may be keen to drop by our nearest and dearest neighbour. Technically, it is still possible. However, the Dutch government has classed Belgium with an orange colour code, and if you do travel there you’ll not only be subject to restrictions from the Belgium side like a coronavirus test after five days (unless you’re from Zeeland), but you’ll also be “strongly advised” to go into a 10-day home quarantine upon your return to the Netherlands from the Dutch side.

What about France?

Like the Netherlands, France is also breaking records for daily coronavirus infections. Six areas, including Paris, have become designated “red zones.” This means that regional authorities in these areas have the power to restrict the freedom of movement of any Dutchies travelling there. In addition, you’ll need to quarantine for 10 days once you return to the Netherlands.

Okay then, Poland?

Rising cases in Poland has contributed to the Dutch government’s classification of the entire country as orange-risk. Wearing a face mask in Polish public areas is now mandatory, and you’ll face a 10-day quarantine when you come back to the Netherlands.

And the United Kingdom?

The UK is also locking down further, as cases continue to rise in the country. While the majority of the country is still below the lowest risk level, areas at high risk have given regional governments the power to declare lockdowns. In addition to a 14-day quarantine in the UK, you’ll also need to complete a 10-day quarantine when you cross back to Holland.

Will you be heading beyond the Dutch border? Or are you happy to stay inside? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Petar Starčević/Pexels