Temperatures have definitely dropped in the last few weeks as autumn made her triumphant return. The typical Dutch rain and wind will by no means be leaving completely, but the good news is we’ve got a few dryer, brighter days up ahead.

Weather across the nation is looking pretty dry right up until Sunday, with an incredible 0% chance of rain, according to Buienradar. Today will see a maximum temperature of 13 degrees and a minimum of 8 degrees, so be sure to throw on some extra layers if you decide to go for that autumn stroll through the forest!

The rest of the week will see maximum temperatures of 11 degrees, rising to 13 degrees again on Monday. Winds across the country will die down, so taking your little fluff ball for a walk should be quite pleasant.

Rays of sunshine

Overcast skies will be the norm, but every so often throughout the next few days, we’ll be treated to a few hours of sunlight. By the weekend, we might even see half a day of blue skies and sunshine!

They may not be those warm rays we enjoyed in spring, but we’ll certainly be welcoming them with open arms. So be sure to make the most of the sunshine these next few days.

How will you be enjoying the rays of sunshine these next few days? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Jonas Allert/Unsplash