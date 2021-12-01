Dutch hedgehogs are struggling this winter: here’s why

NewsEnvironment
Katrien Nivera
Small-hedgehog-walks-on-forest-floor
Image: Egor Kamelev/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/rodent-on-green-grass-2923826/

Hedgehogs are getting ready to hibernate for the upcoming winter but with an overabundance of hoglets (baby hedgehogs!), animal shelters all over the Netherlands are the busiest they’ve been all year, according to RTL Nieuws.

These precious little ones can be found foraging in November around forests and parks, and other heavily vegetated areas — you may even find one in your garden! 

Environmental concerns for hedgehogs

Winters are becoming milder and starting later and hedgehogs in the Netherlands are beginning to nest later too. As a result, hoglets don’t have enough fat to hibernate through the winter months, facing starvation and sickness. 

Hedgehog shelter Egelopvang Den Haag and many other sanctuaries are becoming overcrowded with the wild hoglets found in the worst possible condition. With the help of many vets and volunteers, these shelters do their best to nurse hoglets and hedgehogs throughout the winter but there are plenty of things you can do, starting in your own garden:

  • ❌ Don’t leave traps or pesticides: Hedgehogs are garden-friendly and regular, old friendly animals. They feed on plenty of unwanted insects and pests, and protect biodiversity. 
  • 🍃 Keep your gardens green: Autumn leaves, dry grass, branches, moss, you name it. Hedgehogs use these to forage and build shelter safely, so don’t throw anything away!
  • 💧 Leaving out food: Dry cat food and water provide hedgehogs with enough nutrients to survive. Avoid foods like peanut butter and milk, even if the Dutch love them. 
  • 🚑 Call your local pet shelter: Treating hedgehogs yourself without the supervision of a licensed vet or animal specialist is a no-no. If you see a struggling hedgehog, carefully pick them up with a towel, call your local dierenambulance (animal ambulance), and await instructions. 

Consider volunteering at a shelter, looking into taking care of hedgehogs at home, and making local outdoor spaces like gardens and parks just a little more cozy for these animals. 

Have you seen hedgehogs in the wild? Tell us your experiences in the comments below!

Featured Image: Egor Kamelev/Pexels

Previous articleCooling units set up outside Dutch funeral homes to tackle rise in COVID-19 deaths
Next articleDutch police catch woman smuggling eight songbirds through Schiphol
Katrien Nivera
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

Thuisbezorgd is taking a revolutionary step that will certainly (at least hopefully) change the industry: full-time contracts for its employees! Today...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -

Latest posts

Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -
Thuisbezorgd is taking a revolutionary step that will certainly (at least hopefully) change the industry: full-time contracts for its employees! Today one can hardly leave...

Dutch police catch woman smuggling eight songbirds through Schiphol

Cara Räker -
“Chirp, Chirp” — did you hear that? It might be someone trying to smuggle live animals past Schiphol’s custom control. We’re not joking. In...

Dutch hedgehogs are struggling this winter: here’s why

Katrien Nivera -
Hedgehogs are getting ready to hibernate for the upcoming winter but with an overabundance of hoglets (baby hedgehogs!), animal shelters all over the Netherlands...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X