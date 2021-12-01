Cooling units set up outside Dutch funeral homes to tackle rise in COVID-19 deaths

NewsHealth
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-coffin-with-flowers-on-top
Image: Buurserstraat38/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/9239145/stock-photo-mortuary.html

The Dutch funeral organisation, DELA has made the decision to set up extra cooling units outside of their funeral homes in order to keep up with the rise in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, DELA spokeseman Martijn van de Koolwijk, explains that “it is one of the first measures when there is an oversupply of deceased bodies.”

Rising coronavirus infections and deaths

And why are Dutch funeral homes worried about too many bodies? The rising coronavirus infections and deaths. Koolwijk explains that this measure was also taken at the beginning of the year, when infection numbers were at yet another peak.

“At the beginning of the year, refrigerated containers were placed at funeral homes in 14 cities,” he says. “They were removed again when the number of infections and deaths decreased at the beginning of the summer.”

Now, the organisation has deemed it necessary to roll out the coolers once again with the units being added to funeral homes in Nijmegen, Leiden, Bilthoven, Geleen, Eindhoven Roermond Roosendaal, and Goes Den Bosch.

“It is one of the first measures that can be taken quickly,” Koolwijk says.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news and updates.

Feature Image: Buurserstraat38/Depositphotos

Previous articlePCR tests and quarantine: Dutch health experts advise strict measures for travellers to the Netherlands
Next articleDutch hedgehogs are struggling this winter: here’s why
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

Thuisbezorgd is taking a revolutionary step that will certainly (at least hopefully) change the industry: full-time contracts for its employees! Today...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -

Latest posts

Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -
Thuisbezorgd is taking a revolutionary step that will certainly (at least hopefully) change the industry: full-time contracts for its employees! Today one can hardly leave...

Dutch police catch woman smuggling eight songbirds through Schiphol

Cara Räker -
“Chirp, Chirp” — did you hear that? It might be someone trying to smuggle live animals past Schiphol’s custom control. We’re not joking. In...

Dutch hedgehogs are struggling this winter: here’s why

Katrien Nivera -
Hedgehogs are getting ready to hibernate for the upcoming winter but with an overabundance of hoglets (baby hedgehogs!), animal shelters all over the Netherlands...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X