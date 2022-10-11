Dutch insurers reported half a billion euros in extreme weather damage last year

Dutch insurance companies paid up record sums for extreme weather cases last year. The damage, worth €465 million in insurance cash, is caused by a rapidly changing climate.

Climate change has taken over headlines all year, with storms and other forms of extreme weather getting more frequent. Last year was no exception, as floods, droughts, and wildfires dominated the weather picture, writes RTL Nieuws.

Nearly half went to one incident

Hundreds of deaths and damage to homes and belongings dominated the summer of 2021, which became a costly affair.

READ MORE | The effect of climate change on the Netherlands: what’s going to happen?

Nearly half of all Dutch insurance costs for extreme weather were linked to the floods in Limburg — €210 million, to be exact.

The floods were a clear example of how climate change might affect wealthy countries — a shocking realisation to many.

Zuid Holland and Noord-Brabant were hit hardest by the storm damage last year.

READ MORE | Climate report warns of acutely rising sea levels along the Dutch coast

Some damage is avoidable

The dangerous effects of climate change won’t get any less devastating. However, according to the Dutch Association of Insurers, Dutchie can do more to prevent damage.

In the Netherlands, a land literally built on canals, there was an official water shortage last week.



These extreme weather events are not an accident — they are a DIRECT result of the reckless behavior of the fossil fuel industry for decades.#Climate https://t.co/zCCslFix8s pic.twitter.com/UAiOMNnJyo — ReMona Lisa ⚫ 🔞 (@AuntieSin) August 10, 2022

With appropriate preventative measures, it’s possible to avoid up to 20% of all damage. Naturally, this is not a recipe for solving the climate crisis, but it is an important part of preparing for what’s to come.

Have you been affected by climate change? Tell us your experience in the comments below!