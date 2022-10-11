Dutch insurers reported half a billion euros in extreme weather damage last year

NewsEnvironmentWeather
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
floods-in-the-netherlands-climate-change
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/32370675/stock-photo-flood-disaster-in-a-making.html

Dutch insurance companies paid up record sums for extreme weather cases last year. The damage, worth €465 million in insurance cash, is caused by a rapidly changing climate.

Climate change has taken over headlines all year, with storms and other forms of extreme weather getting more frequent. Last year was no exception, as floods, droughts, and wildfires dominated the weather picture, writes RTL Nieuws.

Nearly half went to one incident

Hundreds of deaths and damage to homes and belongings dominated the summer of 2021, which became a costly affair.

READ MORE | The effect of climate change on the Netherlands: what’s going to happen?

Nearly half of all Dutch insurance costs for extreme weather were linked to the floods in Limburg — €210 million, to be exact.

The floods were a clear example of how climate change might affect wealthy countries — a shocking realisation to many.

Zuid Holland and Noord-Brabant were hit hardest by the storm damage last year.

READ MORE | Climate report warns of acutely rising sea levels along the Dutch coast

Some damage is avoidable

The dangerous effects of climate change won’t get any less devastating. However, according to the Dutch Association of Insurers, Dutchie can do more to prevent damage.

With appropriate preventative measures, it’s possible to avoid up to 20% of all damage. Naturally, this is not a recipe for solving the climate crisis, but it is an important part of preparing for what’s to come.

Have you been affected by climate change? Tell us your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleRidiculous Dutch rent raises could come to an end with new system
Next articleKing Willem-Alexander will celebrate King’s Day 2023 in Rotterdam
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

The cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds

One of the most famous American reality shows challenged its members to speak in Dutch.  Selling the OC is one of...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

The cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds

Mihály Droppa - 0
One of the most famous American reality shows challenged its members to speak in Dutch.  Selling the OC is one of the most popular shows...

King Willem-Alexander will celebrate King’s Day 2023 in Rotterdam

Gaelle Salem - 0
It’s official! King Willem-Alexander and his family will join Rotterdammers in celebrating his 56th birthday and 10 years on the throne next year! 👑 Every...

Ridiculous Dutch rent raises could come to an end with new system

Heather Slevin - 0
If you, like thousands of other Dutch residents, have been tearing your hair out over high rent prices and never-ending inflation, this measure may...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X