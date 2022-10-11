King Willem-Alexander will celebrate King’s Day 2023 in Rotterdam

It’s official! King Willem-Alexander and his family will join Rotterdammers in celebrating his 56th birthday and 10 years on the throne next year! 👑

Every year on King’s Day (April 27), the Royal Family visits a city in the Netherlands and participates in all the endearing, patriotic, and grand festivities that take place.

This year, the Royal Family celebrated in the wonderful city of Maastricht, and some 40,000 people came to see them at Vrijthof square.

In 2023, they will grace Rotterdammers with their presence — and the city’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, is especially honoured.

King’s Day 2023: It’s going to be extra special

“The municipal council is happy and honoured with the choice of Rotterdam. The ties with the royal family have always been strong.”

“Rotterdam has always been able to count on the warm interest of our monarchs, for better and for worse”, the mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, tells RTL Nieuws.

Considering that next year marks the King’s 10-year anniversary on the throne, woners of the city have created a program with crafted ideas on how to make the day unforgettable. 🧡

Koning Willem-Alexander viert op 27 april 2023 zijn verjaardag met zijn familie in Rotterdam. Hij viert dan ook zijn 10-jarig koningschap.



Rotterdammers met mooie ideeën voor #Koningsdag kunnen die vanaf nu indienen via https://t.co/HOHMirX6rZ.#Koningsdag2023 @koninklijkhuis pic.twitter.com/cHEvtfuRVP — Gemeente Rotterdam (@rotterdam) October 10, 2022

Now, we all know how crazy Dutchies can get when it comes to the annual King’s Day blowout, but considering that Rotterdam is the second-largest city in the Netherlands, it’s safe to say we can expect double the craze in 2023.

