King Willem-Alexander will celebrate King’s Day 2023 in Rotterdam

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
photo-of-dutch-king-willem-alexander
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/30234139/stock-photo-together-we-laugh.html

It’s official! King Willem-Alexander and his family will join Rotterdammers in celebrating his 56th birthday and 10 years on the throne next year! 👑

Every year on King’s Day (April 27), the Royal Family visits a city in the Netherlands and participates in all the endearing, patriotic, and grand festivities that take place.

This year, the Royal Family celebrated in the wonderful city of Maastricht, and some 40,000 people came to see them at Vrijthof square.

READ MORE | One big party: a round-up of King’s Day 2022

In 2023, they will grace Rotterdammers with their presence — and the city’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, is especially honoured. 

King’s Day 2023: It’s going to be extra special

“The municipal council is happy and honoured with the choice of Rotterdam. The ties with the royal family have always been strong.”

“Rotterdam has always been able to count on the warm interest of our monarchs, for better and for worse”, the mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, tells RTL Nieuws.

Considering that next year marks the King’s 10-year anniversary on the throne, woners of the city have created a program with crafted ideas on how to make the day unforgettable. 🧡

Now, we all know how crazy Dutchies can get when it comes to the annual King’s Day blowout, but considering that Rotterdam is the second-largest city in the Netherlands, it’s safe to say we can expect double the craze in 2023.

Will you visit Rotterdam to see the Dutch Royal Family on King’s Day next year? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch insurers reported half a billion euros in extreme weather damage last year
Next articleThe cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

The cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds

One of the most famous American reality shows challenged its members to speak in Dutch.  Selling the OC is one of...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

The cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds

Mihály Droppa - 0
One of the most famous American reality shows challenged its members to speak in Dutch.  Selling the OC is one of the most popular shows...

Dutch insurers reported half a billion euros in extreme weather damage last year

Juni Moltubak - 0
Dutch insurance companies paid up record sums for extreme weather cases last year. The damage, worth €465 million in insurance cash, is caused by...

Ridiculous Dutch rent raises could come to an end with new system

Heather Slevin - 0
If you, like thousands of other Dutch residents, have been tearing your hair out over high rent prices and never-ending inflation, this measure may...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X