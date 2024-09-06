The amount of Dutch residents keeping their savings abroad has doubled: here’s why (and how to join them)

Following the best rates 💰

NewsEconomyInternational
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man-on-Dutch-canal-looking-at-phone-while-using-Trade-Republic-app-to-help-grow-his-savings-with-best-interest-rates
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/man-holding-mobile-phone-city_119460644.htm#query=person%20looking%20at%20phone%20Netherlands&position=43&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=a44620e0-b28a-4aa7-8377-a6e64bc7d042

Dutch households are placing more and more of their money in savings accounts outside the Netherlands, with no less than €15 billion in savings held within banks in the Eurozone.

In fact, according to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB), the amount of savings in foreign accounts in the euro area has doubled compared to June 2022.

But why?

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Why are people moving their savings to foreign banks?

The cause for this is simple: Dutch savings rates are not as good as what some foreign banks can offer.

For example, ABN AMRO currently offers interest rates of 1.50% on its savings accounts. By comparison, German bank, Trade Republic, offers interest of 3.75%.

READ MORE | I wanted to earn more interest on my savings, so I tried Trade Republic: here’s my experience

Savings platforms such as Raisin also offer similarly high rates to Dutch customers, allowing them to open multiple savings accounts with a variety of foreign banks.

As a result, Nu.nl reports that while the amount of money remaining in the Netherlands is still the larger sum (by far), deposits at Dutch banks rose by only 7.8% while foreign figures soared.

READ MORE | 7 questions about using savings platform Raisin in the Netherlands, answered

Ultimately, people want the best interest rates possible, and they aren’t finding them in the Netherlands.

How do I join?

You can check out platforms such as Trade Republic and Raisin to see the interest rates other European banks have to offer. 💡

READ MORE | Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in September 2024

All deposits are guaranteed up to €100,000 under the European Deposit Guarantee scheme, meaning your savings are not only growing but safe.

Do you keep your money in foreign accounts? Tell us about your experience with saving in the Netherlands below.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Spotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home
Next article
Hagelchup: Heinz just created ‘the most Dutch Ketchup ever made’ and our stomachs are turning
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Hagelchup: Heinz just created ‘the most Dutch Ketchup ever made’ and our stomachs are turning

Tired of the usual patatje met mayo? You’re in luck, because Heinz is trying to win the Dutchies’ hearts with...
Beatrice Scali -

Latest posts

Hagelchup: Heinz just created ‘the most Dutch Ketchup ever made’ and our stomachs are turning

Beatrice Scali - 0
Tired of the usual patatje met mayo? You’re in luck, because Heinz is trying to win the Dutchies’ hearts with a new, bold invention:...

Spotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
Something that has always been there, but which you might not have noticed so strongly until now, are the many birds that are always...

5 things expats experience when taking a trip back ‘home’

Aurora Signorazzi - 0
You've been counting down for weeks — your visit home is almost here! It will be great, but you should also prepare for some...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.