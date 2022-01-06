Dutch man arrested for holding a torch in front of a minister’s house

A Dutch man was arrested in front of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag’s house for holding a torch and harassing the minister.

The man knocked on her door repeatedly and was shouting conspiracies. And because we’re in the age of smartphones and social media, he (of course) live-streamed the whole thing, reports the NOS. 🙄

The same individual was also arrested a month before at Health Minister Hugo de Jonge’s house. Extra security has been arranged since the end of December.

Madmax is aangehouden met zijn fakkel na zijn bezoekje aan een Minster hier het filmpje die op onrecht TV stond die snel was verwijderd na zijn aanhouding dat is aanhouding nummer 2 dit jaar! pic.twitter.com/CMJZ3UmDwl — Snappie Justitia (@SnappieJustitia) January 5, 2022

The Hague police are currently investigating the incident and a report has been filed.

And get this: the torch guy was discovered because people recognised him on his live stream and he was arrested almost immediately. 🤣

Other MPs are pissed

“Intimidating scum,” said D66 leader Rob Jetten, “How far should we let it go in the Netherlands.”

Another D66 member, Jan Paternotte, thinks that it’s “totally idiotic and enormously threatening. Whoever touches our ministers affects our democracy.”

Waneer sluiten ze hem eens op! Hij is een gevaar voor zichzelf en anderen. https://t.co/hlbEvKhXKy — Snappie Justitia (@SnappieJustitia) January 5, 2022

Even the leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement) wrote, “What sick minds to visit Sigrid Kaag and her family in this way.”

What do you think about the man holding a torch in front of Kaag’s house? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: SnappieJustita/Twitter