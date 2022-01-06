Starting tomorrow: no more test obligation to travel to England

NewsHealthInternational
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Scientist-testing-for-coronavirus-in-a-laboratory
Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-test-tubes-3735747/

Frequent travellers to England, pay attention📢 — starting tomorrow, vaccinated people travelling to England will not be obligated to take a coronavirus test to enter the country.

This decision was announced by the British government earlier today.

Current measures

At the moment, everyone over the age of 12 must submit a negative coronavirus test on arrival in England within 48 hours of testing. It is also mandatory to do a PCR test within two days of arrival. Until a traveller receives a negative test outcome, they must isolate.

This changes tomorrow for vaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to test before entering England. They will also be able to do a rapid test instead of a PCR test within two days of arrival. ⏳

The rules for unvaccinated travellers remain the same — they still have to get tested before entering the country, must do PCR tests on the second and eighth day after they arrive, and remain in quarantine for 10 days

Ineffective against coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said the pre-travel coronavirus test was there to discourage people from travelling to England. Travel companies are saying otherwise, according to the NOS. 👀

They find the measures to test for coronavirus ineffective, considering the rapid spread of the omicron variant across England. 🦠

What does this mean for the Netherlands?

With the omicron variant on the horizon and the likely continuation of a hard lockdown in the Netherlands, the announcement comes as a surprise. 😯

It seems a little counterproductive, especially for Dutchies. With increasing infections, should more easygoing travel be encouraged? 🤔

What do you think of the relaxation of travel measures to England? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Previous articleDutch man arrested for holding a torch in front of a minister’s house
Next articleDutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021....
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021. Was your name on...

9 things you need to know about buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
The challenge of buying a house in the Netherlands has become, well, exactly that, a challenge. So, what do you need to know about...

Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
The "click and collect" options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large sum — so the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X