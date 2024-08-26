As Dutch radio DJ Serginio Piqué and some friends were driving from Amsterdam to Belgium earlier this month, they were arrested and held at gunpoint by the police. Their crime? Driving the same route as Princess Amalia.

Suspected of following the princess, the royal family’s protection service had alerted the Belgian police about the allegedly suspicious car.

But it all turned out to be a big mistake, as Het Parool reports.

An unfortunate coincidence

So, what actually went down? The incident happened on August 2, when Piqué and his friends were driving from Amsterdam to Belgium for a meal.

Coincidentally, the car in front of them happened to be transporting Princess Amalia along the same exact route, which alarmed her security team.

When Piqué’s group arrived in Antwerp, they were taken by surprise when they were greeted by a team of heavily armed agents wearing balaclavas.

The group of friends was ordered to get out of the vehicle and kneel on the ground. As this was happening, agents were pointing weapons at them.

After arresting and interrogating the “suspects” for one hour, the police eventually realised their mistake.

A case of racial profiling?

The Belgian agents were likely tipped off by the Dutch Royal and Diplomatic Protection Service (DKDB), the royal family’s security service.

The DJ and his friends suspect their skin colour contributed to the authorities’ disproportionate reaction, and view the incident as racial profiling.

The traumatic experience undermined the group’s “sense of security and justice”, says Piqué’s lawyer, Vito Shukrula.

As a result, they expect the royal family to address the incident and possibly provide reparations.

