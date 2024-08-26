Fancy swapping the canals for, well, more canals? Next February, you can catch a European Sleeper train from the Netherlands to Venice, Italy.

You can buy tickets on European Sleeper’s website from Sunday, September 1, for the exciting new nighttime route, Euronews reports.

Linking five European countries

The seasonal night train will travel from Brussels through Rotterdam, Utrecht, Cologne, Munich, Innsbruck, Bolzano and Verona — before finally arriving in beautiful Venice. 🤌

That means stunning views of the Alps will accompany your journey, making it hard to peel your eyes away from the window.

The full journey will take around 20 hours, with the train departing Brussels at 5 PM and making its way to Venice by 2 PM the next day. Natuurlijk, you can also choose to get off at any of the destinations along the way.

The only catch? Venice will not be a permanent destination in European Sleeper‘s route lineup.

Instead, the new night trains will only run during the months of February and March, departing twice a week as tourists flock to Venice for its famous carnival celebration. 🎉

So, don’t miss your chance! (And watch this space because European Sleeper is also planning to open a new route between Amsterdam and Barcelona. 👀)

Would you catch the new night train to Venice? Let us know in the comments below.