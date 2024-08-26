A new night train will soon connect the Netherlands to Italy — but there’s a catch

Don't miss your chance! 🤩

NewsInternationalTraffic
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-venice-bright-blue-canals-boats-traditional-buildings-sunny-sky
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/venice.html?filter=all&qview=12698626

Fancy swapping the canals for, well, more canals? Next February, you can catch a European Sleeper train from the Netherlands to Venice, Italy.

You can buy tickets on European Sleeper’s website from Sunday, September 1, for the exciting new nighttime route, Euronews reports.

READ MORE | REVIEW: We slept our way from Amsterdam to Berlin on the new European Sleeper train

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Linking five European countries

The seasonal night train will travel from Brussels through Rotterdam, Utrecht, Cologne, Munich, Innsbruck, Bolzano and Verona — before finally arriving in beautiful Venice. 🤌

That means stunning views of the Alps will accompany your journey, making it hard to peel your eyes away from the window.

photo-of-austrian-alps-rolling-green-hills-with-trees-and-mountains-in-background
Live out your wildest Sound of Music fantasies mid-journey. Image: Depositphotos

The full journey will take around 20 hours, with the train departing Brussels at 5 PM and making its way to Venice by 2 PM the next day. Natuurlijk, you can also choose to get off at any of the destinations along the way.

The only catch? Venice will not be a permanent destination in European Sleeper‘s route lineup.

Instead, the new night trains will only run during the months of February and March, departing twice a week as tourists flock to Venice for its famous carnival celebration. 🎉

READ MORE | European Sleeper extends Amsterdam route to Dresden and Prague

So, don’t miss your chance! (And watch this space because European Sleeper is also planning to open a new route between Amsterdam and Barcelona. 👀)

Would you catch the new night train to Venice? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
A love/hate relationship: the Dutch-Belgian rivalry explained
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Save the date! It’s going to be almost impossible to travel by public transport on this day

They say lightning never strikes in the same place twice, but transport workers in the Netherlands do — so mark...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

A love/hate relationship: the Dutch-Belgian rivalry explained

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 10
You know that annoying sibling that you kind of hate but also absolutely love? Well, it turns out that same sentiment can apply to...

A new life in the Netherlands? It’s not just for the young

Irene Mayorkinos - 0
This isn't about the "I'm young, made of rubber and magic, and will try anything once" international student expats. It’s time for the "let...

Save the date! It’s going to be almost impossible to travel by public transport on this day

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
They say lightning never strikes in the same place twice, but transport workers in the Netherlands do — so mark September 11 in your...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.