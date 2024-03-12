Don’t you hate it when your VERY wealthy neighbour builds a VERY ugly €1.5 million house right next door?

Sorry, not relatable? That’s because this crazy behaviour belongs in the world of the Dutch elite.

In the gezellig village of Lage Vuursche in Utrecht, there once stood an idyllic country mansion that was radically modernised into a flashy villa a little over a decade ago.

The minimalist design wasn’t the only shock at the time — soon after it was unveiled, a mysterious car wreck appeared at its gates.

Image: Screenshot/Google Maps

Driving the neighbours crazy

The abandoned Citroën BX is far from forgotten — it is the centre of a conflict between crazy-rich Dutchies.

The rumour? The family next door found the new villa so ugly that the decaying car was left as a sign of their disgust. Talk about Dutch directness!

And the family in question? They are believed to belong on the so-called Quote 500, AKA the list of the richest people in the Netherlands. 😫

The villa owner apparently no longer cares about the wreckage, PureLuxe reports. It seems it has become part of the decor. 👀

You might know the perpetrator…

The plot thickens! The strip of land between the villa’s fence and the public road is owned by none other than the De Rooij family, who are the famous founders of the Remia sauce brand.

This high-profile involvement and private land ownership complicate the municipality’s right to remove the car.

For now, this means the sad-looking Citroën stays where it sits. However, recent developments have revealed that the dumped wreck is actually a very rare classic car. With only 60 of its kind left in the Netherlands, it is reportedly worth a lot of money.

Does this make it the most generous act of revenge out there?

What do you think of the petty perpetrator — hilarious or ridiculous? Let us know in the comments!