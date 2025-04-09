Finding housing in the Netherlands can be ridiculously hard — and there’s a minefield of scams to dodge along the way.
Even if you think you’re too smart to be taken in by a housing scammer, the Netherlands housing crisis is the perfect storm of pressure, competition, and scarcity.
This means that even the most seasoned house hunters can fall for a rental scam.
However, armed with a bit of key knowledge, you can spot a con and save your cash from being swindled.
Here’s what to look out for to avoid housing and rental scams in the Netherlands!
If it’s too good to be true, it probably isn’t true
You may have heard that the Netherlands has a major housing shortage — yeah, it sucks.
This has bumped up competition for everyone searching for a house, and in response, landlords have bumped up their prices too.
READ MORE | Renting in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
If you’re searching in a major city in the Randstad (Amsterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, or Rotterdam) and have found the perfect deal, proceed with extreme caution.
If you think you’ve hit the jackpot with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for €750 per month — we hate to break it to you, but that’s a Dutch housing scam.
Scrutinize the landlord’s social media
If you’re searching for a room or apartment on Facebook, you have a great advantage—Facebook profiles.
Some scammers are clever enough to hide most of their personal details, but they often forget to hide certain things.
For example, if they have a Dutch name, but you see they’ve liked pages with names in foreign languages, that’s a red flag.
READ MORE | 7 things to know when using a Dutch rental agency
If you’re using Facebook Marketplace, always click the “See Seller’s Other Listings” button.
Scammers often post on multiple groups all over the Netherlands or all over Europe and will often use the same pictures or similar descriptions in all their ads.
It’s an easy way to see if they’re dishonest!
You can also search the seller on Facebook to see if they’re posting ads in house-hunting groups in multiple locations.
Go full detective on the pictures of the house
Pictures of a house mean nothing.
These are often lifted from Airbnb or other rental websites and shared between house scammers in the Netherlands and other countries.
First, do a reverse image search on the images and see if they appear elsewhere on the web.
Next, take a close look at the images. Consider:
- Does the view outside the window look Dutch? (Mountains are a dead giveaway that it’s not the Netherlands)
- Are the power outlets the Dutch/EU standard? (One circle with two circular holes)
- Is the apartment unreasonably spacious? Remember, homes in the Netherlands are generally small.
- Does anything in the image look not Dutch? E.g. shopping bags or boxes with foreign letters on them, food brands, or shoes not worn in the Netherlands (like plastic, indoor slippers).
- All tap water in the Netherlands is drinkable. It’s less common to have large bottles of filtered water in kitchens than it is in other countries. If you spot this, that could be a clue.
TIP: Reverse image search easily in Google Chrome by right-clicking on an image and selecting “Search Google for Image”. Then, see if the picture has been posted on other websites (like Airbnb or real estate websites) elsewhere.
Know what a scammer’s message looks like
We’ve seen so many scammers’ messages at this point that we can pick out the patterns.
First, scammers provide way too much information up front, and it’s all designed to make you think, “This is the perfect house!” Spoiler: it’s not. Instead, it’s just another Dutch rental scam.
Here are a few key points to look out for:
🚩 You’re immediately referred to another person
Scammers often (but not always) work by having multiple people send messages and posting ads on various house-hunting websites or social media.
Then, to communicate, they’ll send you a WhatsApp number for the “landlord” or person taking care of renting the apartment.
This is straight-up a red flag. Unless they’ve sent you a real estate agent contact that you can verify online, proceed with extreme caution.
🚩 The apartment and lease are way too perfect
And strangely detailed. Scammers’ descriptions of the houses tend to have similar characteristics, including:
- A long list of all the great appliances and features in the house.
- No minimum or maximum rental term (you can stay as long as you like!).
- Price is always inclusive of gas, water, electricity, and internet.
- Fully furnished with everything you need.
- The ‘perfect location’ and close to generic bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.
- A very specific location (sometimes with the full address, sometimes the suburb and postcode — Dutch people rarely describe their address as “Westerpark, 1013 RR,” and will instead just say “Westerpark.” Some will even include details like “Artis Zoo is 8 km from the apartment.
- Renting out rooms separately (each room is €420, and the price for the whole apartment is €840).
🚩 The “landlord” is in another country and can’t show you the property
If you don’t catch on, the scammer will then tell you why they can’t show you the apartment in person. Watch out for:
- Being out of the city on a business trip, visiting family, living in Spain, vaccinating children in Africa, and researching coronavirus vaccines in the UK.
- A promise that as soon as you sign the lease and make the full deposit and first month’s payment, they’ll send you the keys via registered post/DHL.
Be wary of supplied ID from the landlord
The landlord may send you passport copies to prove they are who they say.
Don’t take these at face value: scammers will request passport copies from people they are trying to scam and then steal their identity later — either for more scams like this one, to open new Facebook accounts, or for more insidious identity fraud.
NEVER send your ID until you’re 100% sure
Yep — unless you want to find extra profiles of yourself online (or have loans taken out in your name), don’t send copies of your ID.
If you absolutely have to, make sure you’re completely certain you’re not working with a scammer, have met the landlord, and have seen the apartment.
Check who officially owns the house
For €3.70 you can find out exactly who owns a house in the Netherlands (and make sure it matches up with your potential landlord). Head to the Kadaster property register and click “Nu bestellen” (Order Now).
If there isn’t a match, request a written explanation from the person you’re in contact with.
Tell them you need written authorisation that the landlord or agency is acting on the owner’s behalf.
Avoid renting an apartment that you haven’t seen
We get it — the Dutch housing market sucks. If you know you’re moving here and have been given the advice to “start looking for a house before you arrive,” we understand. But you should be very careful.
If you can’t see an apartment yourself, try to find someone you can ask to view the property on your behalf: a friend, colleague, or classmate may be willing to lend a hand.
And remember, if the landlord can’t show you the apartment (because they’re out of the country, or something along those lines), that’s a big red flag.
Avoid, avoid, avoid, or you may just fall for a housing scam in the Netherlands.
Resist the pressure to sign immediately
Scammers will often pressure you to sign on the dotted line to secure the apartment.
They may say that they have a lot of interest but that they will give it to you if you sign (and send money) now.
READ MORE | 9 kooky things about renting in the Netherlands
Beware of these pushy sales tactics, take a deep breath, and make sure you’re convinced you’re not working with a scammer first.
Be smart with how you pay
Scammers want one thing: money.
Be extremely careful when working with a landlord about how you will make the payments.
When paying cash
Try to avoid cash where possible: this leaves zero paper trail.
If you trust the landlord, but they ask for cash, try to get them to sign a receipt and record the conversation on your phone while you do it.
Make sure to say key information out loud, like “Here is €1,200 cash to pay rent for the month of January for the apartment at 1234 Oudestraat.”
When paying via bank transfer
If you’re paying for your rent via bank transfer, be critical of the account details.
- Does the account name match who you’re speaking with?
- Is it a Dutch bank account? If not, why?
- Is it an IBAN that you’re paying into?
- Does the bank name look legitimate? Is it a bank you recognize or can verify online?
Other methods of payment
We’re yet to see a legitimate landlord in the Netherlands who wants payment for their rental property via money transfer services like Western Union.
Do not do it.
Never, ever pay through Airbnb
A common scam is that, once you’ve found the perfect apartment, the “landlord” will request that you pay via Airbnb.
They’ll tell you to reserve the apartment for one month upfront, and then you’ll be able to extend indefinitely.
The landlord will then send you a link to their property on the Airbnb website that looks completely legit. Do not fall for it.
It will be a fake link to a scam website that will take your money and give you no apartment in return.
A true landlord will never do this. Why? Airbnb takes an average of 14-16% of every reservation from a landlord. If your rent is €1000, why would a landlord turn around and give €150 to Airbnb?
Beware of illegal sublets
If you can’t register at an address, you may be dealing with an illegal sublet. This occurs when someone who is renting an apartment wants to sub-rent it to another person.
READ MORE | The ultimate guide to setting up your DigiD in the Netherlands 2025
You won’t be in trouble if you sub-rent an apartment, but if the landlord finds out, you may be kicked out — even if you’ve paid. You’ll also likely not be able to register with the local municipality, which is mandatory in the Netherlands.
Know where to ask for help
If you’re not sure, ask people around you for help. Sometimes a critical eye that’s not emotionally involved can save you from a scam.
If you’re unsure about a rental contract, !WOON is an organisation dedicated to helping residents with housing issues. You can also contact your local Juridisch Loket for free legal advice.
Of course, if you do fall for a scam, take action straight away! Contact the police and press charges. Gather as much evidence as possible and screenshot any conversations that you’ve had with the scammer.
Have you had experience with a rental housing scam in the Netherlands? Share your story in the comments below so other people know what to look for!
Has anyone on here heard of HOMERUN BROKERS ?
They have just scammed me for a room rental in Leiden
Found a place on market place and then asked to forward my email to which someone else responded with the below. Extremely suspicious!!!
Hello .
I have other bigger places. First of all, Please send me your Full Number. Let’s chat on Telegram. The Terms are non-negotiable.
I can reserve my superb apartment for you at 690 € / Month. The rent includes all utilities. Registration is available. The payment is in advance and it is fully refundable if you dislike my apartment. I paid a Professional Rental Company to make our deal easier and help you Move in . I chose this option because I am away. This includes Free transportation of all your things to the new apartment.
The apartment is very comfortable and cozy and it’s located in a Safe Area.
The Advantage of using The Agency is that they will also Help you with Maintenance.
There is no commission because I own it. That is why I want to find a good and responsible tenant for it. I accept pets.
I moved to the UK and I prefer to rent it . Since there is no commission – in order to move in I only require 1 month rent + Security Deposit: 2.000 Euro (Refundable) – very good for this Area .
I will never intrude on your privacy and I expect you to take care of the apartment. You will have access to a large and well ventilated cellar, where you can store your things if you need to.
Here is the description :
• 88 m²
3 Rooms : Living + 2 bedrooms
88 m² •
1181 VX, Amstelveen, Nederland
My beautiful 2 bedroom apartment will make you feel right at home by its comfortable lay-out. It has a king bed, twin bed and a foldable sofa bed in the living room. In every detail of this apartment you can see its practical design that offers you all facilities you might need. The apartment has great bedding, air-conditioning and a flat-screen TV. It includes a fully equipped kitchen to prepare a meal. 2 bathrooms with carefully curated toiletries and a separate toilet. In addition, high-speed WiFi throughout the property is offered. A wash and dry machine is featured for your convenience.
Rooms & Sleeping Arrangements
Living room and Dining room
Bedroom 1 : 1 double bed
Bedroom 2: Bed
Bathroom 1 : Bathtub, Shower and Toilet
Bathroom 2 : Shower
Bathroom 3 : Toilet
Kitchen
Towels and sheets
Extra bed
Bathroom
Hair dryer
Washing machine
Dryer
Iron
Home office
Internet
WiFi
Working desk
Kitchen
Stove
Induction
Oven
Fridge
Microwave
Coffee machine
Capsules
Kettle
Cooking utensils
Dishwasher
Gym Nearby
TV
Flat screen
Safety
Safe
Property features
Parking
Heating
Air conditioning
Elevator
Good wardrobe space in the bedroom.
Entrance hall with cloakroom area.
A cellar compartment is assigned to the apartment.
Radio and television coverage secured via broadband cable connection.
Intercom with color video module.
Washing machine and dryer connection in the apartment.
Parking space.
The Full Rent + Deposit amount is refundable .
If you decide to move in let me know so I can send you further info.
I am writing to report a concerning situation involving The Real Estate Company. Below, I detail the sequence of events and interactions I have had with this company, which I believe demonstrate unethical and potentially illegal practices.
Timeline of Events
July 26th:
• I contacted The Real Estate Company regarding a rental apartment listed on Funda.
• Bianca from The Real Estate Company informed me that the apartment had been rented out but offered another property on Hanedoesstraat at a price of 2395 euros (subsequently adjusted to 2195 euros on their website).
• After negotiating, we agreed on a rental price of 2200 euros (excluding utilities) with a 6-month prepayment of rent, as we do not yet have a Dutch income statement.
• I visited their office at Bilderdijkstraat 16, 2513 CP, Den Haag at 3 PM.
• Bianca refused to show the apartment in person, claiming that it was occupied. Instead, she provided a YouTube video of the property and assured me that the apartment would be exactly as shown in the video.
• I paid a 450 euro “down-payment” in cash and received a receipt for this payment. Bianca assured me that this amount would be refunded if the landlord did not approve our rental application.
• I provided all required documents, including passports and bank statements (from both the US and China, under both my name and my husband’s name).
• Later that day, Bianca confirmed that the landlord was positive about our application and that the contract would be prepared by Monday.
July 29th:
• Over the weekend, I discovered it is illegal for agents to charge tenants a rental agent fee in the Netherlands, as they represent the landlord.
• When I mentioned this to Bianca, she agreed to waive the agent fee after several email exchanges.
• Due to lost trust regarding the illegal agent fee, I insisted on viewing the apartment. Bianca scheduled a viewing, and another agent, Andre, showed us the property. The apartment was well-managed by the previous tenant, giving me peace of mind.
• That night, I reviewed the contract and noticed several discrepancies and concerning terms:
o The contract stated I should pay the first month’s rent and a 2-month deposit to The Real Estate Company, with subsequent payments to the landlord.
o However, the invoice from The Real Estate Company demanded a 6-month rent and a 2-month deposit upfront before August 1st.
• I offered to pay the amount stated in the contract (first month’s rent and 2-month deposit) to the agency and the remaining 4 months directly to the landlord. Bianca rejected this proposal.
• I then suggested adjusting the contract to align with the invoice if they insisted on the full 6-month payment to the agency. This was also rejected.
• Bianca pressured me to sign the contract and pay the invoice amount by 6 PM, despite the landlord not yet signing the contract.
• When I insisted on paying the amount stated in the contract only after both the landlord and I had signed it, Bianca replied, “Please send all documents required, as well as we need to change the contract for the rental asking price as listed Euro 2395 with a monthly payment.” I refused this adjustment and demanded the return of my down payment.
• Bianca then responded, “Now you refuse to stick to the agreement, therefore we will see this as cancellation. Have a good evening!” This effectively indicated her refusal to refund the 450 euros down payment.
Issues and Concerns
1. Illegal Agent Fee: Initially charged an illegal agent fee of 995 euros, excluding VAT.
2. Down Payment: Refusal to refund the 450 euros down payment after failing to finalize the agreement.
3. Contract and Invoice Discrepancies: Inconsistent demands between the contract and invoice, and refusal to adjust either to match.
4. Lack of Transparency: Failure to provide requested information about the property’s points system and rental sector classification.
I have the same experience as you described. I don’t understand that websites such as Rooming.nl (for example) aren’t closed… They are just 100% scams and they give full opportunity to the scammers to trick people on a daily basis. My experience was the following: a certain person called Barbara Wood, proposed an apartment on Herengracht. She was so nice to me talking on Whatsapp and asked for the pre-payment on the Airbnb website (so I wasn’t suspicious at all). The day after I made the payment, I wanted to check whether the website was secure (with the lock) cause I wasn’t sure and I realized with horror that the link finished with .cf which is located in Central Africa republic… Massive scam then… I was really shocked and cut the payment but I would never had guesses. BE EXTRA SUPER CAREFUL
DO NOT contact amsterdamrentalagent.com I made terrible mistake and I booked and pre-paid holiday apartment in Amsterdam. I lost my money. Police in Amsterdam does not help in such ceses. If you can please spread this information so other tourists watch out.
Just found the AirBnB one. Immediately checked and blocked the contact. Also reported on FB, for what it’s worth. When you check the map on the real AirBnB you may find that there is nothing on that street.
This page is very helpful
Posted on few groups for a room rental in Utrecht. surprise surprise got four messages from “unfortunately I am out of the country with the apartment keys. can send it to you by DHL once I make the initial payment” dialogue.
when I asked all these people if I can check the ownership details with their identity details they stopped responding.
watch out for all these scam artists.
Story form one of the scammer:
Raquel Arteaga Garcia
1:18 PM (6 hours ago)
to me
Thank you very much for your message!
Being familiar with Airbnb, I think that the best solution is to use their platform to complete the rental transaction. Airbnb provides an online platform that connects hosts who have accommodations to rent with guests seeking to rent such accommodations.
Like any other transactions on Airbnb, they will handle payment and it will be released to me only after you check in. By any chance the property would not suit you, you have the option to cancel the reservation and get full refund.
Below I will explain step by step how the transaction with Airbnb works. To avoid any misunderstanding, please READ CAREFULLY THE FOLLOWING STEPS:
1. You need to send me the following details:
Full name:
Full address ( street, house number, zip code, city, country ).
Phone number/WhatsApp:
ID card or passport copy attached by email:
2. I will list the property on Airbnb ( now, is not listed to avoid other possible reservations );
3. I will send you the booking request to make the reservation and the deposit to Airbnb. They will withhold the money and pay it to me only 5 days after you sign the contract and settle in my property;If you change your mind for any reason and want to cancel the whole process, you can always do it, because the cancellation policy is available on Airbnb and you will get a full refund;
4. After you have done everything and Airbnb has confirmed the deposit that is in their custody, we will set the exact day for the meeting;
5. I will buy the tickets for the flight.
After receiving all the responses, I will contact you on whatsapp, I just want to be clear. Because I was disappointed once and I do not want to do it again, please do not misunderstand me, I just want to be safe and calm.
From my perspective, everything is safe, and the reward for going forward with this process is significant. My intention is to prevent travelling again for a potential tenant who in fact is not interested and makes me come for nothing!
Regards,
Raquel
Very insightful article. I nearly fell for this nice scam from somename naming himself Amber Ellis (Amber E). Note e.g. the sender’s email address: looks like kamernet but is actually kamerent.com
—————————————————————
Von: Amber E
Datum: Do. 11. Aug. 2022 um 13:40
Betreff: Lovely Modern Studio 32m²-not shared
An:
Hello,
Thank you for your enquiry for the Studio at ( Nieuwe Prinsengracht 67A,1018 EG Amsterdam )
The property is available. Monthly rent is €550, including all utilities (gas / electricity / phone / cable / internet / parking / heating, etc) The property is fully furnished and equipped, clean and ready to use; you can rent the property for min. one month and max. five years. In general I have rented my properties through AirBnB services; they are 100%.safe & transparent! and since this coronavirus situation I strongly suggest Airbnb, they are the best online platform that connects landlords / hosts who have properties to rent with tenants / guests seeking to rent such properties.
Prime location
Free WiFi internet
Bed linen and towels are included
Tastefully and comfortably decorated
kitchen and bathroom
– ALL BILLS INCLUDED
– ENTIRE PLACE-not shared, you will rent the whole apartment. The price is for the entire apartment.
AVAILABLE NOW FOR SHORT/LONG TERM – COUPLES/STUDENTS/LOOKING FOR A JOB/PROFESSIONALS ARE WELCOME…
— No agency fees — private landlord
——————————————————-
Ha… I just had a brief conversation with Ms. Amber. It definitely was too good to be true!
Bro I got exactly the same E-mail, did she reply anything back?
I almost fell for the same scam, thank god revolut stopped it I could’ve lost a my money.
Hi Barbara, how did Revolut stop your payment?
I fell for the scam, Have you tried reporting Amber E to the authorities?
Thank you i almost fell for it if it’s wasn’t reading your comment 😭😭
Hi I want to share my experience:
Hello XXXX,
We forgot to introduce ourselves. We are Christian and Eva. Travel and holidays are a big part of our lives. We love the mountains and skiing and in 2023 we finally took the decision to move to Haute Nendaz, Switzerland to open up a business in tourism. We own a chalet, which at the moment is our main source of income. It was pretty hard, we were very close to giving up but in the end we made it. We finally feel a little bit stable now. So, that’s quite a story 🙂, but I hope it provides some clarity. If you have any questions in the meantime, feel free to ask.
I would like it if you tell us something about yourself: what is your background in terms of education, where do you work now, income indication, what are your hobbies, etc.
The monthly rent includes g/w/e. Tv and internet are already installed but not included in the rent. We already have a contract with Ziggo (for internet and tv). If you have any ongoing contracts, it’s possible to take them with you. The tv/internet fees are 37euro per month. Changing the color of the walls, hanging paintings, etc. is ok with the condition that you will be renting the apartment for a minimum period of at least 1 year.
You can start renting from the 10th of June or from the 1st of July if it’s more convenient for you. The contract will also include the possibility of renewal (with you having the first right to extend the contract) and with a notice period of 1 month in case you want to move out sooner. You can rent for a period up to 5 years for now, there’s a good possibility to rent for a longer period too. We won’t be coming back nor try to sell during this period; this will also be mentioned in the contract.
Regarding the payment, we request a 1 month pay + 1 month refundable deposit at the end of your stay if no damage has been done to the apartment.
I will briefly explain the steps that we must follow in order to use Tripadvisor’s services:
– Upon receiving your full name and address (to send the keys and contract) I will list the apartment on Tripadvisor so you can request a booking;
– After completing the booking request, Tripadvisor will send you the invoice so you can make the payment in order to confirm the apartment reservation. The payment will be in their custody until you will inspect the apartment. As soon as Tripadvisor confirms that the payment is in their custody, I will start the delivery of the keys and contract at the address provided;
– Tripadvisor will release the money only with your approval and only after the apartment inspection. After you will inspect the apartment, you will have 24 hours to decide whether you will rent it or not.
I wait for your e-mail.
Regards,
Christian and Eva
mailto:co*****@ch**************.com" data-original-string="l1FG/b1Ai6YFC3yCpXZcxA==840LOBnjN8VvDm7r6yQkU7/lVigbUa30KJGZqZ4FqNBKOg=" title="This contact has been encoded by Anti-Spam by CleanTalk. Click to decode. To finish the decoding make sure that JavaScript is enabled in your browser.
Thanks for sharing, I I received the same identical email from Theo and Annetta
I did a video call with the landlord holding her 6 month child, she made me a tour of the house, she shared her passport copy and her IBAN that matches her passport name. We worked on a contract but is worrying me is that she shared two IBANs (one in Spain with good bank and another in NL, both with her name as passport).
Anything to worry about?
I am in a similar situation: another person, all seems to be ok, but something in my gut says “It’s a scam”.
Was everything fine for you?
I almost got scammed today by someone claiming to have an apartment at Maliebaan in Utrecht. Apartment of 65 m2 for only 600 euro per month, plus 2 months worth of rent as a deposit. The person claimed to having lived there for a few years but having had to return to the UK unexpectedly a little while ago, and needing someone who could take care of the apartment for a few years. She asked me to go through some sort of ‘tenant verification process’ by Booking.com (which I could not find anything about online), in which I would have to pay the first month of rent and the deposit in some sort of online wallet (allegedly to prove that I had the funds), which would be paid out to her after viewing the apartment and signing the contract.
When I received the emails about this process, it turned out to be very fishy. The email was sent from what appeared to be a fake email address (in**@bo***************.com, this is not a real Booking.com email address) and I was asked to make the payment directly into a bank account, rather than in an online wallet accessible through Booking.com, which is what was promised. After telling the person I had some questions about this ‘verification process’ and asking if we could perhaps have a face-to-face chat on Skype, she got very defensive and started to threaten to cancel everything. If this happens to you too, DO NOT FALL FOR THIS. It’s an obvious scam. Don’t be tempted to pay someone you don’t know a large amount of money, not even if they have sent you a supposed copy of their passport. This is likely to be stolen from someone.
Just had the same experience in Eindhoven : after email from “Booking.com” I got suspicious-they wanted almost 2 t euro right now’ .What a ruthless bastards.. I am only concern becouse I have posted them copy of my ID and driving licence..
Hi, how to did this turn out?
I’m having the booking.com experience right now. I’m thinking to either ask the authorities to go with me to the viewing of the house, or be accompanied by my baseball bat if option 1 fails.
Today I got mail about house in Deventer:
Відповісти
Re: Fwd: 1 bedroom apartment of 60 m² in Deventer, Op de Keizer 74, 7411 TB Deventer, Nederland 610eur
Faye Amber Bryan
28 листопада 2023, 20:29:29
Thank you for your response!
The apartment is still available for a long-term rent ( Minimum 1 year) and exactly as you can see it in the pictures.
Rent includes water and electricity.
Registration at the address is possible.
As I mentioned in my first email, England is my current place of residence.
I am ready to travel as soon as possible back to the Netherlands to sort out the lease.
I was there 2 weeks ago, to meet a potential tenant, bur he realized that he didn’t have enough funds so I need to be sure before I come and understand my proposal.
That is the way I entrusted Booking.com which offers a simple control process for owners and new tenants.
They will check me as the owner of the apartment and you as a potential tenant.
Here is a brief description of the process:
– As owner I need to submit to Booking.com information about rental agreement ,copies of some documents;
– After Booking.com accepts the transaction and complete the verification of the documents has to contact you as potential tenant and check if you have enough money to rent the apartment;
– After I receive the confirmation I get back to Netherlands to show and sign the lease contract;
If you agree with the process, please provide the following information:
– Complete name of the future tenant;
– Current address ( street , city , country, zip code );
– Telephone number;
– I also need a copy of your ID or passport to complete the lease agreement
The price you shall pay for 1 month of rent will be 610,00 € and I want also deposit 1220,00 € ( the deposit 1220,00 € you will receive back when you leave the apartment ), with no extra taxes to pay. The rent , I want to receive it monthly to my bank account, so I hope it will be no problem for you to wire the money .
When I have the details Booking.com will contact you but you need to be sure before my coming from England so it has to be fully interest from your side .
Looking forward to hear from you.
Thanks for your time!
Thank u for your story… But my question is, How did you know if this was a scam… thank you..
Got exactly the same for Den Bosch… Same name, same e-mail, only different Address and values.
Its fake and a scam i also got the 2 weeks ago tenant story today at january 28 2024 dont fall for this
Hi,
I just got the same message as You but from different place in Netherlands.
It’s terrible how many examples like this exist!!
My landlord in Amsterdam rents his apartment to three of us with three bedrooms. We’ve been here a month. He phoned today to say he wants to make an extra room out of the living room and share it as a bedroom. Our rent 1k euro each won’t change. We said no way. He said we’re being unreasonable and he’ll kick us out after one year. Is this normal?
This is the email I received from the Landlord. Tell me what you think:
The property is quite large, and I will assure it is perfect for you. You do not have to share the property with anyone. Pictures of the property:——————
Well, now I can tell you something about me, I am 53 years old, I work in the Pharmacy industry, till 4 months ago I used to have my own business in the town, but with the actual situation ‘Coronavirus and the war that broke every one of us. I had to leave the country and move with my husband and kids to Finland where I have opened a new business. Thank God, everything is different over here.
I live and work in Viitasaari with my family and when I find tenants, I will come to meet him and do all the paperwork.
If you want to rent my property, must pay for the first month + refundable damage deposit or can be used as rent for the last month.
Given these circumstances I chose to rent the property through Booking I will use the entrusted Booking platform which offers a simple control process for owners and new tenants. Booking provides an online platform that connects hosts who have accommodations to rent with guests seeking to rent such accommodations. I use the Booking service only at the beginning, to find a tenant.
We have a contract with the real estate agency Booking, so you will not pay anything to the agency, because the taxes belong to me every year. Booking is the largest trusted brokerage site in the world and will handle the entire rental process.
We will set up a date to view the property after Booking register you as a potential tenant.
When we meet, we can conclude any type of contract, with the possibility of having a residence.
I’ve invested a lot in this property and I’m sure you’ll love it. You can rent it for as long as you want.
So, I guess this is it for now, I hope I didn’t forget anything.
Thanks for your time!
Scam scam scam
Hi, did anybody got in contact with Domagoj Brundić from expat rental services? He was very helpful but we have been offered an apt where we have to pay 6 months in advance … thanks a lot
Hi Vera, any news about this company? They are pressuring my son to sign but I am afraid it’s scam… the person name is Klaas Bakker
Any news about him? I’m about to deal with him
Did you deal with him?
My daughter was looking and found this listing by “Emma Heppner” with an email “in******@po********.com” for an apartment:
Thank you for your enquiry.
I am the owner of the the STUDIO at ( Oosterpark 56, 1092 AP Amsterdam )
The property is available. Monthly rent is €620, including all utilities (gas / electricity / phone / cable / internet / parking / heating, etc) The property is fully furnished and equipped, clean and ready to use; you can rent the property for min. one month and max. five years. In general I have rented my properties through AirBnB services; they are 100%.safe & transparent! and since this coronavirus situation I strongly suggest Airbnb, they are the best online platform that connects landlords / hosts who have properties to rent with tenants / guests seeking to rent such properties.
Prime location
Free WiFi internet
Bed linen and towels are included
Tastefully and comfortably decorated
kitchen and bathroom
– ALL BILLS INCLUDED
– ENTIRE PLACE-not shared, you will rent the whole apartment. The price is for the entire apartment.
AVAILABLE NOW FOR SHORT/LONG TERM – COUPLES/STUDENTS/LOOKING FOR A JOB/PROFESSIONALS ARE WELCOME…
– No agency fees — private landlord
When we asked for her passport and proof of ownership, she responded that she wasn’t able to provide this, so please do not insist. Then she said that if we didn’t want the property, to continue our search. This was obviously a scam. Now we have to be on alert since we sent her an id and other information.
The lady, Emma, explained herself and the listing was not a scam.
Did it take long until she responded? I have her new for a different booking as well and right now it looks like I have been blocked… How did she explain?
What date is this booking? My son has also just booked this apartment, and payment has been made. Then after realizing, the Airbnb link she provided seemed to be fake and Airbnb also confirmed that this apartment is not on there list for rentals.
Dear All, Emma Heppner is total scam. The AirBnB website link she provides is not the official one. “Emma Heppner” offers her apartment for longer periods up to 5 years, while this is not possible on AirBnB. There are other mistakes in the advert which I don´t reveal here so that careful readers get it right. A very similar advert by the way was shared in this post by Michel (August 17, 2022) where he highlights a scam by a person Amber Ellis (Amber E) with the same email address like Emma Heppner (in******@po********.com).
I’ve got the same email from Maria Bellen
!!!!Scam for an appartment in Keizersgracht 682 1017 ET Amsterdam.
I spoke with a women named Margaret Davis and she sent me some pictures of the appartment and a contract to sign. She told me that she lives in Cardiff and to pay the deposit to secure the appartment.
!!!!!!SCAM, in Breda and other places they listed this exact apartment for rental. The points listed in this blog match 95% of what the person I contacted with said. I never rented anything, so I am very warry of everything and did research. This is the reason, why I don’t trust apartments on Marketplace. The woman is living in either London or Berlin and her profile is very informal and doesn’t seem like a proper salesperson. I don’t have to say more, this is just sad.
Thanks a lot for this huge article!
It helped me a lot with my doubts, especially kadaster.nl service.
@Bjorn : Did you manage that situation? Is really a SCAM? Because I contact this person for the studio and said to me that is already booked untile 25th of Nov.
did anyone worked with Domagoj Brundić?
List of Scammer aleady encountered in 3 days of house hunting:
Edward peterson – Jacob Catsstraat 414, 3035 PW Rotterdam netherlands,
Charlotte Louise Drake – Goudsesingel 251, 3031 EL Rotterdam
Henderson Darren John- Mauritsstraat 47, 3012 CE Rotterdam
Coluccio Diana – Eendrachtsstraat 131A, 3012 XJ rotterdam
Hi, I’ve got scam by Diana COLUCCIO last week and I’ve already paid €2400. She gave me a contract via email. She said that I need to pay a month rents and deposit sum up €1200 but after that she demanded that I need to pay 2 more months rents for getting a guarantee of residence by her lawyer. So I paid her €2,400 in total. However she asked me to pay more money because of the shipping fee for the flat key and also to keep clean a house. Now I feel like I got a scam.
I’ve also met this Diana. She tried to sell Keizersgracht to me in Amsterdam. Beware.
SCAM SCAM!!!!!
Hello,
My name is Senderson Oarren John. You contacted my friend on Facebook about our apartment.
I am the owner of the apartment at Van Cittersstraat 37A, 3022 LG Rotterdam
Room: 4
Bathroom: 1
Living area 104 m²
The monthly rental price is € 800 and only applies to long-term rentals everything is included
The house is in good condition, clean and ready to use. The kitchen is fully equipped.
In the house you will find a fridge, freezer, washing machine, dryer, iron, oven, toaster, coffee machine, internet access and Wi-Fi access.
We have had the house since January 2016 and we stayed until February when my contract of employment expired and we returned to Birmingham, UK.
The house has public transport in the vicinity and not far from the shopping center, sports club, and other facilities. Pets are allowed but keep everything clean.
The house has a parking space. I have invested a significant amount of money in this home and would be most grateful if you treat yourself as if you were your own property. I am interested in a long-term tenant who will take care of the property not to monetize with rental income.
Due to my unexpected return to the UK, it was only a short time to find a reliable tenant. I have the keys. Once I have found a reputable tenant, I will come back to the Nederland to show it and sign the lease.
Hope to hear from you. Thanks for your time
I have the exact same experience with this name .
I have the exact same email from Jacqueline Elisabeth Smith!
ma*********@ma********.com for house Koperslagerij 1, 1021NH Amsterdam stopped replying after I asked for proof of property. Also went through the booking.com story, first when I reacted on the house, https://www.facebook.com/desi.groten.9 this guy answered that he was the last person living there. He sent me towards the email adres of the owners. They sent me https://postimg.cc/gallery/Xbqds1LN pictures and their website mandyfamily.shop and the LinkedIn mandy-bell-2992922a7. Greetings from Spain and they can’t show me the house personally.
I’m not trusting this, anyone been through this one person beware. The house on Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1780208392461121/. Beware and let me know if I’m wrong plz
‘Mandy’ is also renting out an apartment in Spain, Benidorm saying she is living in Italy. Same thing with booking.com. definitely a scam.
She’s also renting an apartment in estepona.
I’ve found out it’s a scam thanks to this posts.
And in France too around paris. Booking.com, she is a 45 year old but her linked in looks older, no sign of her famr bell in the internet, only a website that gives an error message
Thanks to you I found out this is a scam, apparment for rent in Antwerpen:
Got the mail via Marketplace, messenger, a “former renter”…
I gave my phone number, but as you can read, she “can’t talk”.
This is the mail she sent:
Nice to hear back from you ,
My name is Mandy Laura Bell, Mandy in the short version. I am 45 years old, born and raised in United Kingdom. I used to work in Antwerpen till I decided with my husband to move to Spain where we want to retire . Our farm is everything .We want to live as healthy as possible and connected to nature.
Last month ,I had a thyroidectomy and unfortunately I’ve lost my voice so I can’t use the phone.
The rent is €625/month including TV, parking, air conditioning, high speed internet, pets are allowed. As you can see in the photos, the flat is fully furnished, but can also be rented unfurnished. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room and an equipped kitchen .
I would like to know more about you (number of tenants, position status, exact date on which you want to rent out the apartment, etc.)
Pictures here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/pvNMydB
As I am currently not there (Antwerpen), the transaction will certainly be carried out by a third party .We think to do it through Booking.com and they will handle the whole rental process. We ask for one month security deposit !
We have invested a lot in this apartment and would be grateful if you would treat it like home. Please note that the apartment is rented fully furnished, but can also be rented unfurnished/partially furnished if desired as we have a storage room in the building which can be used.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Greetings from Spain!
—————————————
Mandy Laura Bell
Bell Organic Food – Local family project
Visit us: mandyfamily.shop
Linkedin mandy-bell-2992922a7
Just got the same scam from Mandy Laura Bell same email than the upper one, but the department she’s offering is in Genoa, Italy… appreciate the post!
Be careful with contact with this fraud.
Below email I have received. 100% fraud!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nice to hear back from you ,
My name is Mandy Laura Bell, Mandy in the short version. I am 45 years old, born and raised in United Kingdom. I used to work in Poland till I decided with my husband to move to Spain where we want to retire . Our farm is everything .We want to live as healthy as possible and connected to nature.
The rent is zł2393/month including TV, parking, air conditioning, high speed internet, pets are allowed. As you can see in the photos, the flat is fully furnished, but can also be rented unfurnished. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room and an equipped kitchen .
I would like to know more about you (number of tenants, position status, exact date on which you want to rent out the apartment, etc.)
Pictures here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/HDzJjPKs
As I am currently not there (Warszawa), the transaction will certainly be carried out by a third party .We think to do it through Booking.com and they will handle the whole rental process. We ask for one month security deposit !
We have invested a lot in this apartment and would be grateful if you would treat it like home. Please note that the apartment is rented fully furnished, but can also be rented unfurnished/partially furnished if desired as we have a storage room in the building which can be used.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Greetings from Spain!
—————————————
Mandy Laura Bell
Bell Organic Food – Local family project
Visit us: mandyfamily.shop
Linkedin mandy-bell-2992922a7
On Expat rental market, The Hague – Roni Serdar and Shivano Kormangi offer the same room. It could be a scam
Just been sent same email for Estepona property on facebook marketplace
Be aware of a Kevin Crabbe renting a place at Eindhoven. Definitely a scam. The article had some good tips including the one about real tenants not giving the full address. He is trying to get me to sign and prepay without visiting the place and sent me a video (not pictures).
Hi, several people have asked about experiences with Domagoj Brundic and Expat Rental Services – and no one has replied, which worries me. Has anyone worked with this agency? Please share. Thank you
Hey, did you find any answers?
Hi, did you get any information on them?
Anyone hear of LaurahousingLLC in Rotterdam? I see they are an American company but can’t find anything in the Netherlands! Contact Laura Drucker. Video sent, great price, great location (Ochterveltstraat 39A, 3015 XL Rotterdam, Netherlands) etc… too good to be true!!!
Same question as yours… she rents a studio in Eindhoven. Did you get more information?
Same question here, looks fishy to me, I specifically mentioned that I want a viewing and contact number but she conveniently ignored that part of my email.
Did someone rent a house with Laura Drucker? I’m contacting her for a place in Denmark… It doesn’t seem fake, but I would like a second view.
A post on Facebook from Anna Chiaslastri regarding an apartment in Maastricht – it seems to be a scam after reading this superb article….
Her FB profile seems to be a real one, with 122 friends, but no recent post…. unless it is stolen account…
Received a standard reply after contacting her, and there is no name in the letter, no phone, no company location, it only :
“Waiting for your response!
Thank you !
Laura Housing LLC”
please advice if you had similar experience , it sees scam to me….
I’ve also been referred to a ‘Mandy Laura Bell’ by a ‘previous tenant’, for an apartment in Prague.
I got suspicious after the email address changed and just the format of it: ma********@ma****.me and ma*********@ma********.com
Now i know its a scam! Be cautious people!
A deleted ad from Housinganywhere, and IamExpat about a rental in Beijensstraat, Nijmegen. The ad asks to contact the following email id: of****@ri******.com. They send an email with a Romanian IBAN for payment from “su*****@ho*************.com”. See the spelling “hosuing”. The scammer uses the name Angelika Fruhmann. In Housinganywhere, it was listed under the username Alessia. They have used some of the pictures from https://www.expedia.com/London-Hotels-Huge-Mayfair-3-Bed-35-Bath-10-Million-AC-Wi-Fi.h29497501.Hotel-Information?pwaThumbnailDialog=thumbnail-gallery
I have also spoken with Angelika Fruhmann, from office rixocasa. She told me that she was working in Spain and told me the same crap that other people say. There are lots of announcements of rixocasa, I don’t trust in them anymore
Other recommendations i would make it’s not sending even an ID before any viewing (99% sure it would be a scam). I would also doubt about people who tell you storys without being asked. In my case i have some random guy called Wesley Verstraeten telling me: “The reason for this possible rental at this price is not to leave the Studio empty and unmaintained since my daughter who occupied the studio has just joined me at home as part of the end of her studies” for a studio in the centre of Rotterdam, i don’t want to accuse him directly but i’m being aware.
Try to avoid people who sends you to talk to other people and people who you can’t find any information of them in internet (everyone has had a Facebook account or a Linkedin). Sometimes not necessarily but if you can’t find any information of them and they even ask you for your ID or for MONEY… RUN, its a scam.