Is this the end of the international student golden age in the Netherlands?

Textbook hostility 😬🎓

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-student-in-amsterdam-amid-concerns-about-international-student-golden-age-coming-to-an-end
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/students-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=254900172

For years, Dutch lecture halls have been overcrowded, but now the international cohort is feeling isolated. Is there still a future for them here?

It’s not just the renowned student housing crisis causing concern — international students say the environment has become unwelcoming.

According to a recent Volkskrant survey, these students have been the target of rising negative attitudes in the Netherlands.

Despite the Netherlands’ popularity as a study destination, many of the 358 survey participants admit to worrying about staying here.

“I’ve experienced a few times that Dutch people said things like, ‘Everything is more expensive because of you,’” shared one student. 

READ MORE | We asked readers about their experience with infamous Dutch directness

Dutch government makes intentions clear

The rise of the international student population in the Netherlands has always been a hot topic, especially concerning housing, language and social dynamics.

With study applications going through the roof and nowhere near enough housing, the Dutch attitude has shifted to actively discouraging international students.

This makes a change from the narrative politicians and universities have been putting out there for years, pitching the Dutch life to internationals to expand innovation and education in the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Here’s how Dutch universities are limiting international students

They have taken action to control the overpopulation of international students: certain courses will now only be taught in Dutch, or provide an additional Dutch-only option. 

School’s out (for some)…

These changes intend to prioritise Dutch students’ access to their preferred courses without battling the international influx.

But this is where the unfriendly atmosphere is growing. Less than half of the surveyed students still feel welcome in the Netherlands, and they worry about the way they are perceived by Dutch society.

@letsdoubledutch I do not care 🌻 #internationalstudent #internationalstudentlife #studyabroad #studyabroadnetherlands #erasmusstudent #erasmuslife #uva #universityofamsterdam #crossculturalcommunication #crossculturalunderstanding #dutchies🇳🇱 #dutchtiktok #dutchiesbelike #americans #americansbelike #americansbelikechallenge #expatlife #expatsamsterdam #expatsinthenetherlands #letsdoubledutch ♬ original sound – Double Dutch

One Bulgarian student enrolled at the University of Maastricht suggests that the Dutch “do not recognise the added value that foreigners bring to this society.” 

He’s not alone in believing that international students are “unfairly” blamed for draining resources and disappearing cultures.

…But don’t expect a mass exodus

Though the number of international students has already decreased slightly, Master’s applications are still on the rise. It will take a lot to get rid of the international students entirely.

This is because the appeal of the Netherlands — and affairs of the heart, as many students find love during their time here — still outweigh the negatives. 

The silver lining? Overall, most of the international students said they were happy with their decision to study here, despite the issues with housing, homesickness, and hostility.

Are you surprised by the results of the survey? Have your say in the comments below.

Previous article
Dutch millionaires find neighbour’s luxe villa ‘too ugly’ — so they dump a car wreck in front of it
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch millionaires find neighbour’s luxe villa ‘too ugly’ — so they dump a car wreck in front of it

Don’t you hate it when your VERY wealthy neighbour builds a VERY ugly €1.5 million house right next door? Sorry,...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch millionaires find neighbour’s luxe villa ‘too ugly’ — so they dump a car wreck in front of it

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Don’t you hate it when your VERY wealthy neighbour builds a VERY ugly €1.5 million house right next door? Sorry, not relatable? That’s because...

Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 49
Finding housing in the Netherlands can be ridiculously hard — and there's a minefield of scams to dodge along the way. Even if you think...

Hey Netherlands, what’s the hold up with accepting credit cards?

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
We're still waiting for the Netherlands to get its act together and start accepting credit cards and Visa- or Mastercard-branded debit cards. Cast your...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.