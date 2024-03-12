For years, Dutch lecture halls have been overcrowded, but now the international cohort is feeling isolated. Is there still a future for them here?

It’s not just the renowned student housing crisis causing concern — international students say the environment has become unwelcoming.

According to a recent Volkskrant survey, these students have been the target of rising negative attitudes in the Netherlands.

Despite the Netherlands’ popularity as a study destination, many of the 358 survey participants admit to worrying about staying here.

“I’ve experienced a few times that Dutch people said things like, ‘Everything is more expensive because of you,’” shared one student.

Dutch government makes intentions clear

The rise of the international student population in the Netherlands has always been a hot topic, especially concerning housing, language and social dynamics.

With study applications going through the roof and nowhere near enough housing, the Dutch attitude has shifted to actively discouraging international students.

This makes a change from the narrative politicians and universities have been putting out there for years, pitching the Dutch life to internationals to expand innovation and education in the Netherlands.

They have taken action to control the overpopulation of international students: certain courses will now only be taught in Dutch, or provide an additional Dutch-only option.

School’s out (for some)…

These changes intend to prioritise Dutch students’ access to their preferred courses without battling the international influx.

But this is where the unfriendly atmosphere is growing. Less than half of the surveyed students still feel welcome in the Netherlands, and they worry about the way they are perceived by Dutch society.

One Bulgarian student enrolled at the University of Maastricht suggests that the Dutch “do not recognise the added value that foreigners bring to this society.”

He’s not alone in believing that international students are “unfairly” blamed for draining resources and disappearing cultures.

…But don’t expect a mass exodus

Though the number of international students has already decreased slightly, Master’s applications are still on the rise. It will take a lot to get rid of the international students entirely.

This is because the appeal of the Netherlands — and affairs of the heart, as many students find love during their time here — still outweigh the negatives.

The silver lining? Overall, most of the international students said they were happy with their decision to study here, despite the issues with housing, homesickness, and hostility.

Are you surprised by the results of the survey? Have your say in the comments below.