Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Guys, great news. Turns out, due to the warm, wet, tropical weather, we’re in for a mojito summer. Proost! Oh, wait, never mind. Mosquitos. It’s going to be a mosquito summer.

That’s right, there’s nothing the buzzing bugs love more than high temperatures and lots of rain. AKA, summer in the Netherlands.

Specifically this summer. NU.nl reports that mosquitos are already thriving (especially JUST while you’re falling asleep) as they appeared earlier than usual this year.

And more summer rain means they are here to stay.

The mozzies are multiplying

They say the early bird gets the worm. Well, in 2024 the mosquitos are the early risers. And they’re getting, erm, your flesh.

Usually, the common house mosquitos that survive the Dutch winter (…fair play) lay their first eggs in mid-May, but this happened much earlier this year.

That means their larvae have been rearing their squirming heads ahead of schedule, and the first batch of mosquitos has been buzzing around for the last few weeks.

Should we call them Gen Zzzzzzzzzzzzz? 🦟

With the current damp, warm forecast, the second generation will follow by mid-June, and so the army grows for the rest of the summer.

And if there’s no dry period this summer? Let’s just say you can expect plenty of bites.

The scent of the summer: bug spray

Our skin is going to be well moisturised this summer. When we’re not drenched from the rain showers, we will lather on the sun cream (hopefully) and top it all off with a spritz of bug repellent.

And if that’s not enough to deter the pesky mozzies, keep yourself covered at night: don your long-sleeved winter pyjamas or pull the cover right up to your chin.

Hopefully, we’re making a big deal for nothing, or should I say van een mug een olifant maken (making an elephant out of a mosquito) after all.

But just to be safe, perhaps keep a book in your bed (for mosquito squashing).

How do you feel about the incoming “mosquito summer”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

