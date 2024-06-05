Good luck getting a train to this Dutch city this summer

The bus is your new best friend

Do you often find yourself sitting on a train to Amersfoort Central? Well, this summer, you’re going to have to get used to the bus.

From July 4 to August 18, ProRail will carry out extensive renovations on the west side of Amersfoort Central Station.

As a result, there will be periods of fewer to no trains for seven weeks throughout the summer.

What can I expect?

The level of disruption to your usual travels depends on when exactly you plan on travelling.

Planned travel datesDisruption expected
Between July 6 and 13You can expect fewer trains to Amersfoort Central.
Between July 13 and 29Helaas pindakaas, there will be no trains running to Amersfoort Central. Buses will be made available instead.
Between July 29 and August 25There will be trains again, but not as many as usual.
Between August 15 and 18Sorry, no trains. You’re bussing it again.

And this won’t just affect Amersfoort residents…

An important connection point

Amersfoort’s train station plays an important role.

A connecting point between the Randstad and the north and east of the Netherlands, it has tracks leading to Amsterdam, Utrecht, Zwolle and Apeldoorn.

So, while Amersfoort may not be your end destination, you may still feel the effects of these timetable changes.

Feature Image:Freepik
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

