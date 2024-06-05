Do you often find yourself sitting on a train to Amersfoort Central? Well, this summer, you’re going to have to get used to the bus.

From July 4 to August 18, ProRail will carry out extensive renovations on the west side of Amersfoort Central Station.

As a result, there will be periods of fewer to no trains for seven weeks throughout the summer.

What can I expect?

The level of disruption to your usual travels depends on when exactly you plan on travelling.

Planned travel dates Disruption expected Between July 6 and 13 You can expect fewer trains to Amersfoort Central. Between July 13 and 29 Helaas pindakaas, there will be no trains running to Amersfoort Central. Buses will be made available instead. Between July 29 and August 25 There will be trains again, but not as many as usual. Between August 15 and 18 Sorry, no trains. You’re bussing it again.

And this won’t just affect Amersfoort residents…

An important connection point

Amersfoort’s train station plays an important role.

A connecting point between the Randstad and the north and east of the Netherlands, it has tracks leading to Amsterdam, Utrecht, Zwolle and Apeldoorn.

So, while Amersfoort may not be your end destination, you may still feel the effects of these timetable changes.

