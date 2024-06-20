Dutch MP claims there’s no famine in Gaza (and that’s why the NL should stop sending aid)

Guess which party they're from...

The PVV (Party for Freedom) made two statements on Gaza in the House of Representatives yesterday. 1: That there is no famine there and 2: that they are against sending more aid to the affected population.

PVV MP Dennis Ram based his argument that there is no famine in Gaza on “facts” from “scientific experts”.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has stated that there are “famine-like conditions.”

The outgoing cabinet believes much more aid needs to be sent to those in need in Gaza, but, as nu.nl reports, the PVV does not agree.

Coalition parties in disbelief

Shocked by Ram’s statement? You’re not the only one.

The VVD and NSC, future coalition partners of the PVV, were left stunned by Ram’s denial.

NSC member Femke Zeedijk disagreed with the PVV’s “framing that there is no hunger” and believes Ram’s statements went “out of line”.

Translation: Look back at this debate and especially the contribution by Dennis Ram (PVV) in which he simply claimed that there is/was NO famine in Gaza. Fortunately, the coalition parties VVD & NSC immediately distanced themselves. Mr Ram has never seen the TV images 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

This did not stop Ram, who insists it’s “very bad” that other parties accept that there is famine in Gaza.

But since October, more than 8,000 children under five have been treated for malnutrition, and the “catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions” being faced in Gaza were confirmed by the WHO last week.

So, where exactly he’s getting these “facts” from is a mystery.

PVV against sending aid to Gaza

Ram is also against sending aid to Gaza while, as he understands it, Hamas is present and Israeli hostages are held there.

As well as denying further aid, the PVV is against sending further money to the UNRWA (the UN organisation for Palestinian refugees).

READ MORE | Pro-Palestine ‘protest camp’ at University of Amsterdam ends in violence and 125 arrests

This is because of accusations made by Israel that UNRWA employees allegedly support the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Previously, the Netherlands sent an annual contribution of €19 million to UNRWA, with a further €3 million reserved.

However, these contributions have been suspended since January until there is clarity about the accusations.

A turn in Dutch politics

Given the fact that the PVV’s future Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Aid was once a member of the Zwarte Pieten Journaal (it’s as bad as it sounds), perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised by Ram’s claims.

Add to this the knowledge that the future Minister of Asylum and Migration believes in the theory of repopulation, and you can see why Ram was so comfortable making these claims.

How do you feel about MP Dennis Ram’s statements on Gaza? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

