Have you seen these kids? Amber Alert for missing Groningen siblings

The police need your help

Last update:

Missing brother and sister, Jeffrey (10) and Emma (8) are believed to have been taken away in a grey Toyota in the Beerta area of Groningen on Saturday afternoon.

The children have not been found and an Amber Alert remains in place.

Jeffrey was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and grey mountain boots. It is not entirely clear what Emma was wearing, however, according to a statement by Dutch police, she was believed to be wearing purple sneakers.

Believed to be with their father

According to police, the children may have been removed from parental custody and taken by their father, 67-year-old Klaas Bijl. The police are concerned for their wellbeing.

photo-of-klaas-bijl-father-of-missing-children-in-groningen
Police have released his image to help aid their search. Image: Politie.nl

It is believed Klaas may have taken the children in a 2001 grey Toyota Avensis Wagon Linea Terra 1.6 from the year with the license plate 77-NLV-4. Have you seen this car?

photo-of-Toyota-avensis-car-believed-to-have-been-used-to-take-missing-Groningen-children
Police have released an image of the car they believe was used to take the siblings. Image: Politie.nl

Searching in the Netherlands and Germany

Beerta is situated along the Dutch-German border, which has also led police to move their search into Germany. According to this morning’s press release, they are in close contact with German police.

Police also searched the Carel Coenraadpolder area this morning, but have announced that the search has yielded nothing. They continue to appeal to the public for any information surrounding the missing children.

Have something to share? You can submit your tip anonymously, via the police tip form, or by calling the Opsporingstiplijn at 0800-6070.

Do you have any helpful information? Make sure to contact the police, any small detail may help.

Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

