Spring 2025 is soaking the Netherlands in sunshine, and the rainclouds? Nowhere to be seen.

Let’s dive into what’s going on, what the forecast looks like, and what all this means for summer. 👇

Smooth sailing into the weekend

Last Tuesday brought textbook spring perfection, with highs between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. It was the ideal day for a canal cruise or an outdoor picnic, which we took full advantage of. 🌞

And the sunshine’s not packing up anytime soon. According to AD, this calm, dry weather, with slightly cooler temperatures, will stretch into the weekend.

Expect temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius along the coast to around 20 degrees inland. A light northerly breeze will keep things comfortable, especially by the sea. 🌬️

Heading into next week, you can look forward to a few fluffy clouds drifting by, but rain? Still not invited. The mercury will sit nicely between 17 and 22 degrees.

As for the second half of May, brace yourself: temperatures are climbing even higher. 🥵

A spring full of sunshine, and summer that’s looking hot

This spring hasn’t just been sunny — it’s been record-breaking. 🏆

Since March 1, AD reports that the Netherlands has seen 37 very sunny days, edging past the previous record of 36 set in 2020. (For context: 2024 had just three. Ouch. 👀)

And it’s not just about how often the sun shines, because its overall intensity is rising, too, prompting cities like Amsterdam to look into sustainable ways to stay cool. Sun’s out, SPF on! Image: Dreamstime



And, while we’ve been steadily racking up over 660 sunshine hours this year, Dutch UV levels have also been climbing. This week alone, they reached a 5 to 6 on the UV Index, which is strong enough to burn unprotected skin in 15 to 30 minutes.

READ MORE | Wear that sunscreen: UV radiation linked to thousands of Dutch cancer cases

UV levels could hit sizzling 8 this June, so it’s always a good idea to protect your skin, advises The National Skin Fund.🧴

Let us know how you’re experiencing this record-setting season — and what you expect from the summer ahead. Drop your thoughts below! 💬