The Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!

TUI, the Dutch travel company, will soon offer six night trains to several European cities by the end of the month, reports AD. 🚆

TUI will provide night trains departing from the Netherlands to the cities of Copenhagen, Prague, Vienna, Venice, Milan, and Florence.

Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy a good night’s sleep while travelling between these destinations thanks to the sleeping compartments on these night trains. 💤

Full disclosure: this article is not sponsored by TUI but if they would like to buy us some cheese for the DutchReview machine or — or cough cough — give us a train ride, we’d certainly be on board. 😉

When and where?

You can catch a night train from the Netherlands either at Amsterdam or Utrecht central station. So sit back and enjoy the ride from there! 🚉

The trains will depart from the Netherlands between 4:30 PM and 8:00 PM and arrive straight at the city destination the next morning between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

Tip: Each trip lasts five days and four nights, in which the first and last days are spent on the night trains.

More sustainable travels

In 2019, TUI already announced its ban on flights between the Netherlands and Paris since less polluting alternatives exist for these short trips.

The Dutch travel company wants to make its holiday trips more sustainable. One way to do that is by offering more trips via train — and we’re definitely fans!

Will you be trying out these night trains? If so, what’s your next stop? Tell us in the comments below!