Dutch solidarity? Port of Rotterdam still welcomes ships with Russian oil

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
port-rotterdam-ship-tanker-docks
ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - SEP 2, 2017: Container ship being loaded by gantry cranes in the Maasvlakte 2 in the Port of Rotterdam.

With many sanctions against Russian resources due to the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands seems to fall short when it comes to Russian oil.

Eight tankers holding Russian oil are currently heading towards the Port of Rotterdam where they are expected to sail in without any problem, reports the NOS.

The Ukrainian embassy has called to refuse these tankers but a spokesperson for the Port of Rotterdam Authority explained that as long as the ships aren’t subject to any sanctions, they’re allowed to enter the port.

How are port employees reacting to this?

At the port of Amsterdam, port employees have already refused to take in Sunny Liger, a ship with Russian diesel oil.

Even though it has legally entered the port, the port employees refuse to officially request it to dock. This is to show solidarity with Ukraine but also with their Swedish colleagues, who have also previously refused the ship in Stockholm.

The decision of the crew members has also been supported by the municipality of Amsterdam and FNV Havens — trade union for port workers.

Why not boycott Russian ships?

According to FNV Havens, boycotting all Russian ships or ships with Russian cargo isn’t legally possible as the union fears many lawsuit losses against ship owners, reports the NOS.

While the union doesn’t act legally, it still encourages individual dock workers to report as conscientious objectors. This allows them to refuse ships from docking due to moral principles.

READ MORE | The average Dutch person pays €2 to Russia every day, study finds

On top of this, Russian oil is considered important for the Netherlands as it is used in abundance. In fact, 25% of imported oil products came from Russia by the end of 2021.

According to the NOS, a boycott would reduce imports and have negative economic consequences for the Netherlands — solidarity has its limits for the Dutch.

What do you think about the Dutch reaction to Russian oil? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThe Netherlands drops to 28th place in global press freedom rankings
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands drops to 28th place in global press freedom rankings

In a shocking turn, the Netherlands scored exceptionally badly in the yearly global press freedom ranking. The lowlands ranked 28th in...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands drops to 28th place in global press freedom rankings

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
In a shocking turn, the Netherlands scored exceptionally badly in the yearly global press freedom ranking. The lowlands ranked 28th in the world, dropping all...

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other...

Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you'll love this report! The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X