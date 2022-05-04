Schiphol says sorry: plans to limit flights during busy times

Schiphol is planning to limit the number of flights during busy periods at the airport. What’s more, the airport wants to pay its staff better to attract more security and baggage personnel.

Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop even apologised to travellers for the chaos and wait times at the airport. 😟

May holiday mess

Schiphol experienced an extremely chaotic week due to staff shortages and large crowds of travellers, says the NOS.

Passengers waited hours in lines and Schiphol even asked airlines to cancel flights. “Not the level of quality you can expect from Schiphol,” said Benschop. Next week, the airport plans to consult the sector about limiting flights for the first time. 🛬

The airport made a tight flight schedule seven weeks before the holiday season. However, an unexpected strike caused chaos during the first weekend, more passengers arrived than expected, and there were 10% less security staff, due to the flu and coronavirus. 😷

Claiming responsibility

Schiphol is legally obliged to make sure the basic facilities around the airport function properly. This includes air traffic control, security, and baggage handling says aviation lawyer Jochem Croon.

“Even if the airport outsources that task to someone else, that does not release it from legal responsibility and liability.”

Many security guards, for example, work under subcontractors. Yet Schiphol cannot pass these responsibilities to them.

Financial damages

Schiphol also receives money from airline companies to handle baggage and security. For each departing passenger, companies pay around €30. Schiphol also receives tens of euros per flight depending on the size of the aircraft.

These airline companies are claiming millions in damages over the cancelled and delayed flights.

All hands on deck

Crowds are expected to return next weekend as well. “It’s going to be all hands on deck now”, says Benschop. Flights are also being moved to Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven.

“It is clear to us the summer has to be different,” according to Benschop. To avoid the same chaos in summer, Schiphol will continue to recruit staff, despite the tight labour market. “We will have to make sure that we are an attractive place.”

Schiphol also wants to look into higher wages in consultation with trade unions and subcontractors.

What do you think of the situation at Schiphol? Tell us your thoughts in the comments. 👇