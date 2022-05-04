Schiphol says sorry: plans to limit flights during busy times

NewsEconomyInternational
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Travellers-walking-with-luggage-through-Schiphol-airport-the-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos [EDITORIAL USE ONLY] https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/schiphol-airport-the-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=33225585

Schiphol is planning to limit the number of flights during busy periods at the airport. What’s more, the airport wants to pay its staff better to attract more security and baggage personnel.

Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop even apologised to travellers for the chaos and wait times at the airport. 😟

May holiday mess

Schiphol experienced an extremely chaotic week due to staff shortages and large crowds of travellers, says the NOS.

Passengers waited hours in lines and Schiphol even asked airlines to cancel flights. “Not the level of quality you can expect from Schiphol,” said Benschop. Next week, the airport plans to consult the sector about limiting flights for the first time. 🛬

The airport made a tight flight schedule seven weeks before the holiday season. However, an unexpected strike caused chaos during the first weekend, more passengers arrived than expected, and there were 10% less security staff, due to the flu and coronavirus. 😷

Claiming responsibility

Schiphol is legally obliged to make sure the basic facilities around the airport function properly. This includes air traffic control, security, and baggage handling says aviation lawyer Jochem Croon.

“Even if the airport outsources that task to someone else, that does not release it from legal responsibility and liability.”

Many security guards, for example, work under subcontractors. Yet Schiphol cannot pass these responsibilities to them.

Financial damages

Schiphol also receives money from airline companies to handle baggage and security. For each departing passenger, companies pay around €30. Schiphol also receives tens of euros per flight depending on the size of the aircraft.

These airline companies are claiming millions in damages over the cancelled and delayed flights.

All hands on deck

Crowds are expected to return next weekend as well. “It’s going to be all hands on deck now”, says Benschop. Flights are also being moved to Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven.

“It is clear to us the summer has to be different,” according to Benschop. To avoid the same chaos in summer, Schiphol will continue to recruit staff, despite the tight labour market. “We will have to make sure that we are an attractive place.”

Schiphol also wants to look into higher wages in consultation with trade unions and subcontractors.

What do you think of the situation at Schiphol? Tell us your thoughts in the comments. 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThe Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!
Next articleTwo minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!

TUI, the Dutch travel company, will soon offer six night trains to several European cities by the end of the...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other...

The Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 2
TUI, the Dutch travel company, will soon offer six night trains to several European cities by the end of the month, reports AD. 🚆 TUI...

The liberation of the Netherlands like you’ve never seen it before (coloured videos inside)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 2
Each year, on May 5, the Dutch remember the day their country was liberated from Nazi occupation during WWII. This is known as Bevrijdigingsdag...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X